Sham Mustafa is the Co-founder & CEO of Correlation One, a talent platform focused exclusively on data scientists. Prior to launching Correlation One, Sham directed Operations at two specialty finance firms. Mustafa has also provided business advisory services to more than 600 small businesses. He holds an MBA and MPA from Columbia University and a BA & LLB from the University of Madras, India.

Growth Strategies

5 Things To Look For When Hiring A Data Scientist

Features you should look for to hire the best match.

Technology

5 Ways You Can Unlock Your Company's Data to Power Your Business

Companies who unlock the value of this data are the ones who thrive.

Growth Strategies

The 5 Biggest Mistakes When Hiring Data Scientists

Because of their high demand, the process of hiring data scientists needs to revisited

