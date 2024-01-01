Founder & CEO of Kapture CRM

Mr Sheshgiri Kamath has completed his studies from Cloud dancer aviation in 2001. Currently, Mr Kamath is the CEO of Kapture CRM. Prior, Mr Sheshgiri Kamath was the Head of Business Development at Via.com. Mr Kamath has a wonderful insight into the business. His core competency lies in the fact that he is able to visualize, the dynamics of the business and is able to take necessary actions much in advance before anyone could foresee. His hunger for knowledge not only makes him one of the best of his types but also his execution capabilities bundled in him make him a lethal combination of being a visionary and executioner.