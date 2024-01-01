Shipra Singh & Debroop Roy
Coronavirus: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Package For the Poor
Named Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the stimulus package includes measures related to food security and direct cash transfer. It is expected to benefit urban and rural poor and migrant workers over the next three months.
How These Couple Founders Are Mixing Business With Love
Entrepreneur India spoke to multiple entrepreneur couples to get a firsthand account of what it takes to start and build a successful venture with your partner.
[Budget 2020] From Healthcare to Cybersecurity, Here's What These Businesses Expect
Some start-up founders and company leaders share their thoughts about the current situation in their respective sectors and what they would be expecting from the budget on February 1.
[Budget 2020] Start-ups Want Angel Gone and DDT Slashed
Starting with reduction in GST rates, the start-up ecosystem largely expects finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce measures that will reduce compliance burden