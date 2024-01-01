Shipra Singh & Debroop Roy

Latest

News and Trends

Coronavirus: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Package For the Poor

Named Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the stimulus package includes measures related to food security and direct cash transfer. It is expected to benefit urban and rural poor and migrant workers over the next three months.

Entrepreneurs

How These Couple Founders Are Mixing Business With Love

Entrepreneur India spoke to multiple entrepreneur couples to get a firsthand account of what it takes to start and build a successful venture with your partner.

News and Trends

[Budget 2020] From Healthcare to Cybersecurity, Here's What These Businesses Expect

Some start-up founders and company leaders share their thoughts about the current situation in their respective sectors and what they would be expecting from the budget on February 1.

News and Trends

[Budget 2020] Start-ups Want Angel Gone and DDT Slashed

Starting with reduction in GST rates, the start-up ecosystem largely expects finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce measures that will reduce compliance burden

More Authors You Might Like