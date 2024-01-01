Shreya Banda

Head of PR and Content at HOWL

Shreya has led the communication mandate for brands from various industries like, technology, banking, retail, fashion, financial service and real estate. She has also been instrumental in setting up of processes for content management and has led several successful and award winning brand campaigns. She is the go to person for anything related to Content and PR.She strongly believes that although marketing landscape has evolved over the years, 'Content is still the King' and efforts must be put into story telling.in today's times she strongly advices her clients to stay relevant or perish.