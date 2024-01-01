Shriya Kolte
Founder, Imagination Inc.
Latest
Women Entrepreneur™
The Role of Women Entrepreneurs in Facilitating Women at the Workplace
Women in those leadership roles can be a huge help to women entering or existing in the space as they provide a relatable goal to work towards and a path to follow
Starting a Business
Five Essential Tips For People Starting A Career In Interior Designing
If you have realized you have the knack for interiors and absolutely love making spaces, the interior design is the perfect career for you!