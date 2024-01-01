Shwetha Satyanarayan
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent (Franchise)
Latest
Bike Rental Startup Bounce has Aggressive Plans with Electric Vehicles
Bengaluru-based Bounce is counted among the fastest growing bike rental startups in India. The company has aggressive plans for expansion by adding electric vehicles and franchise model of recharging stations
It's Double-Digit Good!
Samir Menon, MD, KFC India, opens about the brand's consistent growth in the country and how the company creates high excitement among its massive fan followers.
All That Glitters is Light-weight Gold
Light-weight jewellery sellers are sporting a smile amid high gold prices and slowing market conditions. With over 30 per cent share of the jewellery market in India, this segment is witnessing heavy volumes and rapid growth.
Tête-à-Tête With Drivezy Co Founder Ashwarya Singh
Launched in 2015, Bengaluru-based Drivezy offers unique mobility solutions to urban Indians, who'd rather rent than own a bike/car. With a fleet of over 15,000 bikes and 4000 cars, the start-up has ambitious franchise expansion plans.