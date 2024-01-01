Sonu Agrawal

Founder & Managing Director, Weather & Climate Risk Pioneer

Sonu Agrawal is the Founder and Managing Director of Weather Risk Limited. Founded in 2004, WRL pioneered the development of the Weather Insurance market in India. Over 10 years, WRL has grown into a comprehensive global Climate Risk Management company with a fast growing footprint that spans India, Africa and Asia. A first generation entrepreneur, Sonu is an Indian Institute of Technology graduate where he studied Physics. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management.