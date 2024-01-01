Sonu Agrawal

Founder & Managing Director, Weather & Climate Risk Pioneer

Sonu Agrawal is the Founder and Managing Director of Weather Risk Limited. Founded in 2004, WRL pioneered the development of the Weather Insurance market in India. Over 10 years, WRL has grown into a comprehensive global Climate Risk Management company with a fast growing footprint that spans India, Africa and Asia. A first generation entrepreneur, Sonu is an Indian Institute of Technology graduate where he studied Physics. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management.

Latest

Technology

How Technology Can Help Agribusinesses Prosper

With the advent of new technology, one can measure and predict the produce at the village level for any type of crop with a high level of efficiency

News and Trends

How Technology is Helping Farmers at the Grassroots

India cannot achieve stability in agriculture unless and until assured irrigation is provided to cultivable land

