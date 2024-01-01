Suchita Salwan

CEO and Founder, Little Black Book

Suchita has graduated from Delhi University with a degree in Economics, after which she worked with Wizcraft and the BBC. Her forte and domain interest lies in Marketing, Social Media, Brand Building and Sales. She started Little Black Book as a platform for young, urban audiences to access the best local discoveries- across categories. She has been featured on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list, Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list, and has been a guest speaker at India Conference, Harvard University.