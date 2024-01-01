Sudhakar Reddy

Founder- Executive Director

Sudhakar Reddy is the Founder- Executive Director of Nirvedha Executive Coaching Solutions. Sudhakar is known as the "Change Coach" and has over 24 years of in-depth experience in executive positions and managing businesses in various fast paced Organisations in India. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

How An Executive Coach Can Become Integral Part Of A Startup

As an executive coach, my two cents to the founder, Entrepreneur is the answer to any problems lies either within you or at a hand's length

Growth Strategies

GIGPreneurs – Changing the Definition of Future Work Force and Economy

In years to come, people will no longer have career jobs and here we explore what it is going to be like

