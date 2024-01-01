Sudhakar Reddy
Founder- Executive Director
Sudhakar Reddy is the Founder- Executive Director of Nirvedha Executive Coaching Solutions. Sudhakar is known as the "Change Coach" and has over 24 years of in-depth experience in executive positions and managing businesses in various fast paced Organisations in India.
Latest
Growth Strategies
How An Executive Coach Can Become Integral Part Of A Startup
As an executive coach, my two cents to the founder, Entrepreneur is the answer to any problems lies either within you or at a hand's length
Growth Strategies
GIGPreneurs – Changing the Definition of Future Work Force and Economy
In years to come, people will no longer have career jobs and here we explore what it is going to be like