Sumit Ghosh

Founder, PowerAdspy

Sumit is a serial entrepreneur, started his entrepreneurial career with an IT Services company Globussoft and scaled it to USD 2 million in annual revenues.

His second venture Socioboard is into building automation products for digital marketing space, the socioboard product suite which includes PowerAdSpy has MRR of $150,000 and comprises of desktop apps, 3 SAAS products and mobile apps which have more than 1 million downloads and 300,000+ daily active users.