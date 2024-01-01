Sumit Ghosh

Founder, PowerAdspy

Sumit is a serial entrepreneur, started his entrepreneurial career with an IT Services company Globussoft and scaled it to USD 2 million in annual revenues.

His second venture Socioboard is into building automation products for digital marketing space, the socioboard product suite which includes PowerAdSpy has MRR of $150,000 and comprises of desktop apps, 3 SAAS products and mobile apps which have more than 1 million downloads and 300,000+ daily active users.

 

Latest

Marketing

Importance Of Marketing Community In Digital Era

Marketing communities are the venues where new ideas are expressed and fostered, where you learn things, meet new people and even find work

Technology

Top 5 Trends Ad Intelligence to Look Forward in 2019

Ad Intelligence growth is bound to be seen in 2019

Marketing

How Advertising Platforms are Evolving Businesses in India

The era of rapid industrialization in the 19th century brought with itself the rising of a new sector - the advertising

