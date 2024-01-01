Sumit Ghosh
Founder, PowerAdspy
Sumit is a serial entrepreneur, started his entrepreneurial career with an IT Services company Globussoft and scaled it to USD 2 million in annual revenues.
His second venture Socioboard is into building automation products for digital marketing space, the socioboard product suite which includes PowerAdSpy has MRR of $150,000 and comprises of desktop apps, 3 SAAS products and mobile apps which have more than 1 million downloads and 300,000+ daily active users.
