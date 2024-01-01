Suneel Sharma

Faculty in Information Technology, SP Jain School of Global Management

Prof. Sharma is a Faculty in Information Technology and heads the Professional Technology Programs at SP Jain School of Global Management.

His research interests are in the areas of Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Computational Finance.

He is Board member at many companies, mainly in Social Entrepreneurship & IT. He is adviser at Ministry of Corporate Affairs specifically for e-governance initiatives at IICA.

Known for his visionary thinking, strategic insights and execution capabilities, Prof. Sharma earned many awards and recognition. He is at Board of Advisors, HarVa – Harnessing Value at rural India and was nominated for Board of Directors (OAUG) at Oracle.

He holds Degrees in Engineering, Humanities, Science, Education and Business Administration from BITS-Pilani, IIM-Bangalore, Stanford University and Lancaster University and obtained Glider’s Pilot License and medals in swimming during his college days.