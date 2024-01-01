Founder and Managing Partner, Acuver Consulting

Sunny Nandwani is the Founder and Managing Partner of Acuver Consulting. Here he has been instrumental in conceptualizing and scaling Acuver to a 100 strong company today along with his two co founders. His strong domain knowledge supported by his business acumen aided him to scale the company from the ground up. He plays the role of the CEO at Acuver and is responsible for its overall operations and growth.

Sunny is a true advocate of creating “Compelling Customer Experiences”. As a founding member, he takes charge in spearheading the vision of the company and providing his partners and customers with a seamless experience with Acuver.