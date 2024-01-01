Suresh Rangarajan

Founder and CEO, Colive

Suresh Rangarajan K (SRK) has been a passionate & intense start-up professional. A Chartered Accountant by profession he is an Alumni of the Yale School of Management. One of the early adopters of the internet world, he was part of the founding team of Citi-Times JV TimesOfMoney.com. Under his enterprising leadership, remit2india.com went on to become the world’s #1 online money transfer portal & one of the most successful internet businesses in India. SRK then founded an innovative real estate enterprise called Artha. The highlights of his stint at Artha include the path breaking Startup City & Knowledge Park – Emprasa. Suresh founded CoLife in 2016 – a company that offers shared living & workspaces for Indian Millennials. Headquartered in Bangalore, it currently operates across 12 different locations. The company was conceptualised on the bedrock of community engagement, as an effort towards building a networking forum for Millennials to cooperate, collaborate and communicate seamlessly. He was conferred the prestigious Udyog Rattan award and WCRC. Ernst & Young also awarded him the “Trend Setter in Real Estate”. Suresh continues to hold board positions in Artha and Brand Accelerator (a startup marketplace) and advisory roles with more than half a dozen startups including Vear, Ubinga, TherPup.

Latest

Business News

The Shared Accommodation Industry Post-COVID-19: Challenges and Remedies

Co-living operators in India are creating spaces that can offer diverse experiences for residents through the adoption of technology, social events in well-designed community areas, terrace gardens, cafes, gyms, etc

Lifestyle

The Drivers Of The Co-living Industry

When the 2020 pandemic unexpectedly drove us indoors en masse and brought any form of traveling to a grinding halt, the real estate sector, suffered from greatly diminished revenues. At the same time, something interesting also happened

Technology

Why the Rise of PropTech is good News for India's Real Estate Sector

Amidst this digital transformation, the term 'PropTech' is being thrown around a lot. In fact, it has become a buzzword of sorts in the real estate industry

Growth Strategies

Why the Buy-to-let Concept is the Best Option for Property Investment

As an income investment, buy-to-let is quite lucrative, especially when pitted against low interest rates on bank deposits and stocks.

Growth Strategies

Young India can become a Powerhouse with Skill Based Education

Vocational development at an early stage in schools would definitely help provide a solution to this section of the masses.

Growth Strategies

Does India need Foreign Universities to Improve the Quality of Education in India

As the popularity of many regions in Asia surges among foreign students, it has now become a priority more than ever to launch India as a leading knowledge destination in the region which can draw and accommodate a much larger number of international students.

