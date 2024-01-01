Susan Leonard
Head of HR at OrangeScape
Susan is the Senior HR Manager at OrangeScape, Chennai. An incisive MBA professional, Susan has close to 10 years of qualitative and enriching experience in HR. She has led the entire gamut of operations including talent acquisition, retention and company culture management; has been deeply involved in elevating processes to strengthen capabilities and ensure to meet current and future business needs. Prior to OrangeScape, she was with Randstad India and UST Global.
Latest
Growth Strategies
The Rewards And Dangers Of Hiring From Within!
Opportunities dance with those already on the dance floor! Pick the ones ready (stars)-motivate them - push them into the right seat - rest is all about success!