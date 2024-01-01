Susan Leonard

Head of HR at OrangeScape

Susan is the Senior HR Manager at OrangeScape, Chennai. An incisive MBA professional, Susan has close to 10 years of qualitative and enriching experience in HR. She has led the entire gamut of operations including talent acquisition, retention and company culture management; has been deeply involved in elevating processes to strengthen capabilities and ensure to meet current and future business needs. Prior to OrangeScape, she was with Randstad India and UST Global.