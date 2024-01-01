Tanmaya Jain
CEO and Founder of inFeedo
Tanmaya Jain is the CEO and Founder of inFeedo. Started in 2013, inFeedo is a SaaS-based predictive people analytics company that develops and deploys employee engagement solutions for the HR function, and is currently focussed on their flagship product, Amber, an AI enabled chatbot.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Is Your Workplace Culture Employee-First And Adaptive?
According to a recent global study, 34 per cent of senior leaders reported change fatigue as quite prevalent in their organisations.
Technology
AI in HR: When Employee Experience Takes Center Stage
An AI-powered conversational chatbot capable of comprehending human emotions, the following things can be done in a jiffy