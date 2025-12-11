The next decade will see more products built in India, designed in India, and innovated for the world, says JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Marking 30 years of operations in India, Samsung unveiled a renewed strategic vision that places people-centric innovation, Indian talent, and India-led product development at the heart of its next phase of growth in the country.

Samsung's new vision reinforces its commitment as a long-standing partner in India's digital transformation, Make-in-India manufacturing ambitions, and innovation-driven economic growth.

"From selling our first TV in India in 1995, when liberalisation was unlocking new possibilities to becoming the most trusted technology partner for Bharat today, Samsung's journey has been shaped by India's confidence, creativity, and limitless ambition. As the most loved and widely adopted brand inside Indian homes — through our smartphones, TVs, digital appliances, and a seamlessly-connected ecosystem — we are proud to make lives better every day for millions of Indian families. Young Indians expect technology to be secure, intuitive, and always evolving, and we are committed to delivering personalised innovations for them. We believe the next era of meaningful global innovation will be led by India — where the future of smart homes, connected living, and intelligent devices is rapidly taking shape with AI that understands India's cultural diversity. We will continue to work closely with the Government of India for a Viksit Bharat, creating a digitally empowered nation where innovation fuels inclusive progress and co-prosperity. Our vision is clear: to build advanced technologies here that will shape how the world lives, works, and connects tomorrow," said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

With revenue of INR 1.11 lakh crore, Samsung has an end-to-end AI ecosystem, bringing Galaxy AI (smartphones, tablets, wearables), Bespoke AI (refrigerators, washing machines, and ACs), and Vision AI (televisions and smart monitors) together through SmartThings. In India it offers a full AI product ecosystem — from smartphones and TVs to refrigerators and ACs

For 30 years, Samsung has believed in one simple philosophy: India powers innovation. Today, its two plants in Chennai and Noida, three R&D centres in Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru, and a state-of-the-art design centre in Delhi NCR are shaping Samsung's next era of people-centric technology — with India at the heart of its global roadmap. Samsung Design Delhi is building experiences that understand the country's culture and creativity. Similarly, across its R&D ecosystem, Samsung teams are leading advancements in AI, accessibility, streaming, and digital displays along with pushing the boundaries of language intelligence and next-generation networks. As one of India's leading private sector patent filers, with over 14,000 patents, Samsung is also showcasing India's role as an innovation powerhouse.

Samsung's vision for India goes beyond just products, as the company is expanding its university collaborations and open innovation initiatives with Indian startups — ensuring that more ideas born in India scale globally.

Since entering India in 1995, Samsung has expanded from introducing televisions that redefined home entertainment to establishing one of the world's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Noida, driving India-built innovations that now power its global ecosystem.