As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labs to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will help enterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys will also train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, including Vertex AI and Duet AI in Google Workspace, to ensure organizations have the professional services expertise and resources to successfully develop, implement, and manage any type of generative AI project.

This alliance between Infosys and Google Cloud builds on Infosys' existing data, analytics & AI expertise on Google Cloud. Infosys is actively working with Google Cloud to develop a suite of transformative AI platforms and industry solutions for a range of business scenarios, including Consumer AI, autonomous supply chain, autonomous marketing, anti-money laundering and customer services transformation. A wide range of its existing platforms and solutions are being enhanced with Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI capabilities. These include Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, Infosys Applied AI Platform, Infosys Customer Intelligence Platform, Infosys Data Streams, and Infosys Supply Chain AI Platform among others.

The joint capabilities will help create a strong foundation for enterprises towards AI-enabled transformation. For example, Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI recently helped a leading consumer goods company in successfully launching an AI Twin to assist in real time planning of marketing spend, promotion, and product supply across markets. In another case, for a major telecommunications company, Infosys built a new data and AI capability on Google Cloud to drive growth through digital channels and support the end-to-end customer journey from prospecting to servicing. Infosys AI-powered solutions use insights to improve customer experience, drive sales, and redefine client's digital business strategy for long term success.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys told a news agency that, "Infosys has been long making investments in the AI space. We are leveraging generative AI to deliver transformative business solutions as well as integrating it in many of our offerings to accelerate productivity. The combined strength of Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities, Infosys Cobalt, and Infosys Topaz will help enterprises transform and future-proof their business, built on strong digital, cloud, and next-generation AI capabilities."

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, told the press, "Generative AI is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, from enabling supply chain managers to operate more sustainably to helping marketers more efficiently create campaigns. Through our expanded partnership with Infosys, we will give our mutual customers the resources and skills needed to use generative AI today to create real-world value for their organizations."