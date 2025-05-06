The higher adoption and trust of AI in emerging economies is likely due to the greater relative benefits and opportunities AI offers in the regions, according to a KPMG AI report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From healthcare and finance to education and entertainment, AI technologies are becoming more integrated into daily life. In India, AI adoption is accelerating, and the potential for AI to drive economic growth and societal benefits is immense. As much as 76 percent Indians are willing to trust AI, significantly higher than their global counterparts at 46 percent, according to a KPMG AI study. The reason? In emerging countries three in five people trust AI systems, while in advanced countries only two in five trust them. The higher adoption and trust of AI in emerging economies is likely due to the greater relative benefits and opportunities AI offers in these regions and the increasingly important role these technologies play in a country's development.

Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head, Clients and Markets and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG in India said "India stands at the cusp of a remarkable AI-powered future. With 90 percent of Indians expressing approval of AI and 94 percent anticipating a wide range of benefits, the data reflects a strong sense of optimism about what AI can achieve for the country. This enthusiasm points to current transformation and a hopeful trajectory where AI enhances accessibility, productivity, and innovation across sectors. At the same time, concerns around risks—like reduced human connection—highlight the importance of thoughtful, responsible AI governance. These insights offer a valuable lens into how India can harness AI for inclusive and ethical growth."

Almost 67 percent Indian respondents felt they couldn't complete their work without the help of AI and 97 percent Indians intentionally use AI at work. In a recent interaction with Entrepreneur India, Arundhati Bhattacharya, president and CEO, Salesforce South Asia said that Agentic AI can reduce 40 percent repetitive work and lead to more human connections.

When compared to the last study of 17 countries conducted prior to the release of AI tools, it reveals that people have become less trusting and more worried about AI as adoption has increased. However, with 90 percent Indians accepting and approving of AI, it highlights that India is more optimistic and excited than worried about AI.

On the flip side, 78 percent of Indians are concerned about negative outcomes from AI. People are also worried about the authenticity of content. Almost 71 percent of the people surveyed are unsure to trust online content as it can be AI-generated. Indians strongly believe in AI regulation, almost 48 percent of the surveyed people agree to having a compliance structure in place. There is a strong expectation for a comprehensive regulatory approach to AI in India, indicating a proactive stance towards managing AI's impact on society.

The high levels of trust and acceptance of AI in India suggest a significant potential for AI to drive economic growth and innovation, positioning India as a leader among emerging economies in AI adoption and integration.