World EV Day 2025 holds special significance, as India witnesses a surge in EV adoption across the country. OEMs appreciate progressive policies that have not only enabled category creation but also laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth. EVs are increasingly resonating with customers because of its intuitive technology, connected car features, zero-emission driving experience, and disruptive innovations.

"Sales of 4W EVs have grown two times in the first nine months of this year, and we anticipate this momentum to further accelerate. At JSW MG Motor India, we remain confident about the future of EVs and are optimistic about the emergence of other clean technologies in the new energy space. Guided by our vision to be the No. 1 OEM in the NEV segment, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and playing a pivotal role in India's transition to sustainable mobility," said Anurag Mehrotra, MD, JSW MG Motor India.

Similarly, affordable and accessible sustainable last mile mobility can help India achieve the twin purposes of economic growth and environmental well-being. "At Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, we are proud that our 2.7 lakh plus electric commercial vehicles have clocked 4.5 billion kilometres, preventing more than 185 kilo metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions — an impact equivalent to planting 4.3 million trees. We reaffirm our commitment to accelerating India's last-mile electrification movement, making sustainable mobility both attainable and transformative for all," said Suman Mishra, MD & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd.

While India's EV penetration is still in single digits, India is catching up to global leaders like China and parts of Europe, where 30 per cent to 40 per cent of new sales are EVs. " We are building strong momentum in segments such as three-wheelers, with EVs capturing over 50 per cent of new sales. Collaboration between manufacturers, energy providers, and policymakers is driving sustainable mobility forward," said Chetan Maini, co-founder and chairman, SUN Mobility.

However, to achieve the Government's 30 per cent EV penetration target by 2030, policy support must match industry ambition. "Critical levers include continued tax incentives and a rationalized GST regime on batteries, vehicles and charging & swapping services to enhance affordability and accelerate adoption across all vehicle segments. This transformation reflects our collective commitment to reducing fossil fuel dependence and building a cleaner, sustainable future for generations to come," added Maini.