Why Everybody is Born Entrepreneur? Entrepreneurship needs igniting; it is present within living beings even before they realise it.

By Rahul R

Entrepreneurship does not necesarily refer to setting up a business venture. You could be an entreprneur irrespective of whether you do commercial business or not. Creativity and stepping out of comfort zones are the key if you are desiorus of being recognised as a modern-day entrepreneur.

Now, with creativity being an inherenet trait within humans, you are already an entrepreneur even before you know it. Check out the slideshow below to understand how you bring out your genetic entrepreneurial trait without even realising it most of the times:

When you decide to contribute

When you have decided to contribute, irrespective of causes, you are in a position where an idea has come up. Now, any qualitative idea qualifies as entrepreneurship. If you have decided to contribute to a cause (a good one), then you are an entrepreneur by default.

When you decide to work for money

Now, working for money is not bad as long as you do it in the right ways and ethically. Earning money, by working for others, or through your own ventures; both qualify as entrepreneurship. This is because both these opportunities require you to step out of your comfort zones and put in effort creatively. Hence, you are entrepreneur here, even before you realise it.

When you shoulder responsibilities

The moment you realise you are a reponsible individual, you also turn entrepreneur; this is because you decide on how to proceed to shoulder these. You also devise ways (ethical) to ensure that you abide by all duties; now, these require positive ideation, undoubtedly. Hence, you bring out your enterprising self when you dutifully shoulder responsibilities assigned.

When you decide to stand out from the crowd

Irrespective of situations and domains, the moment you truely decide to find that "differentiating factor", you are an entrepreneur. This could be through setting up your own business, or to even something mundane such as when you decide to be a wildlife photographer. Again, creative ideas are the driving factor.

When you decide to quit

Sounds strange, but relavant. Quitting at the right time, anything, makes you an entrepreneur. It could be jobs, smoking, or even a process. Entrepreneurs today believe that creative quitting is an art. Hence, quitting with decision and healthily qualifies as entrepreneurship; as you are stepping into something new after you have given up on the old stuff (which you no longer need).

Rahul R

Former Staff

Rahul R is a media professional with over 6 years of experience. Prior to Entrepreneur India, Rahul was a Senior Technical Journalist at EFY digital magazine. 

