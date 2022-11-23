Actor Kajal Aggarwal invests in The Ayurveda Company

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

D2C Omnichannel Ayurveda brand, The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C.) has launched its Series A Funding round with actor Kajal Aggarwal as the first investor in this round.

Having delivered growth with its first (seed) round led by Azim Premji's Wipro Consumer Care Ventures & HNIs, T.A.C is now raising Series A of $15mn starting with Kajal's investment, making her a long-term partner in T.A.C's growth journey.

Talking about the relationship she shares with T.A.C, Aggarwal explained her journey of discovering the brand. "When I was expecting my son, Neil, like most mothers-to-be, I wanted only the safest, purest and natural things for my baby, right from his clothes to his everyday care products. That's when I learned about T.A.C.'s Dashapushpadi range and tried it on myself before using it on him. The brand stands out because of its honest, ethical and hand-picked Ayurvedic formulations. I truly believe that Ayurveda holds the power to transform this world, making it a better, kinder place, which is why I joined T.A.C.'s mission to heal the world with Ayurveda."

Launched in 2021 as an online-first brand, T.A.C. claims a 500 per cent growth in its top-line revenue from Mar to Oct '22 and is set to grow 10x from Mar '22 to '23. This growth results from a strong consumer pull generated across omnichannel sales.

Param Bhargava, Founder of The Ayurveda Co. said, "T.A.C. enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Our eCommerce gets strong traction of sales through the Ayurvedic consultation-based purchase on the website and 30+ marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, First Cry, BlinkIt, among others."

From online-first, T.A.C. is now available at 20 EBO/ Kiosks in top malls of India. From Jammu to Trivandrum, Vapi to Dimapur, T.A.C. has 1000+ counters currently serviced via a robust retail network in India, which is projected to grow to about 10000+ touchpoints in the next six months."

Shreedha Singh, Co-founder and CEO, added about Kajal's association with T.A.C., "Growing up, we, the millennials, have had a distant relationship with Ayurveda. It's time to introduce the coming generations to the life-changing habits and benefits that Ayurveda imparts, both for their enhanced quality of life and to take this powerful traditional system to every household in India, and globally. We had to tell the story through someone who believed in our vision. Partnerships and relationships are important to us, and Kajal reciprocates this value system as an individual. She is an avid propagator of a natural and holistic lifestyle, so it only made sense to have more extensive synergies in the future in addition to having her on board for the range curated for the young ones."

"This is the first investment we've made in the start-up ecosystem & it is highly promising. The growth trajectory of T.A.C will be multi-fold and will disrupt the consumer goods market to become a leader of Ayurveda in the next 3-5 years," added Entrepreneur and Investor Gautam Kitchlu, who is also Kajal's husband.