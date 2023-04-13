Busy Bee Of Fintech

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lending as a concept is pretty age-old. Fintech startups gave this idea a facelift by using digital platforms to reach out to the customers. KreditBee is a platform that facilitates loan transactions between borrowers and personal loan providers such as NBFCs/banks. All loan applications are approved and sanctioned by the NBFCs/banks registered with the RBI. "Technology has played a major role in defining fintechs and digital lending," said Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee

Founded in 2018, KreditBee, in the next four or five years used operational data and customer data to make its risk models much more robust. Today, cyber threats are prevalent, to mitigate these challenges, KreditBee released ads to further stress on the importance of safeguarding one's personal banking details. "You know your risk management is on point when you can quantify how much data you have leveraged to make your risk engines robust, I think that's the real mode for any of the lending companies."

"We take this responsibility being one of the largest players to ensure that we educate the customers rightly on what they should get into. I don't think digital lending has gone without its own problems. There have been so many issues, from illegal lending apps to Chinese lending apps where customers have fallen prey. Now, it is the responsibility of some of the key players to either independently or as a company or through an industry body, continuously spend, put some resources on educating the customers," he said.

How is the startup different from others? "Lending is basically about controlling the cost of your acquisition of customers whether you are able to rightly underwrite and give loans to people from whom you can collect back– which means you know your NPA or NPL."

The startup is developing customer-centric products. What started as a personal loan company is now trying to come out with SME or business loan products to cater to its rising customer demand. It is also partnering with many vehicle financing companies to provide loans in these areas. "Customers need other financial services too, they are looking to buy insurance and we are trying to tap into the market. We are trying to create one app which will include all the financial services."

Factsheet:

· Amount of funding received: $350 million

· Year of inception: 2016

· Number of employees: 2400

· No. of app downloads: 60 million+