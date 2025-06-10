Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What began as an ambition to offer Indian customers the same high-quality fashion that was being manufactured for global giants like Zara, Mango, and Marks & Spencer has today evolved into a profitable, Shark Tank-backed D2C menswear brand. The Bear House, co-founded by Harsh Somaiya, was born out of a belief that Indian consumers deserved better design, fit, and fabric—online.

"We thought if an Indian factory can design and manufacture for global brands, why shouldn't Indian customers experience the same premium products and quality? At that time, there was a common perception that good quality products weren't available online. So we decided to change that narrative," said Somaiya.

Built on the pillars of great design, fit, and affordability, The Bear House chose a D2C-first approach to maintain control over the entire customer experience. "That means no middlemen, no dilution of brand story," Somaiya explained. "This helped us build loyalty and get instant feedback, which shaped everything from fabric choices to fits."

The brand's breakout success was its innovative take on flannel shirts—traditionally warm and heavy—which they re-engineered using lightweight 100% cotton to suit India's climate. "Our flannels have been a bestseller since day one and still contribute to 40% of our shirts revenue," shared Somaiya.

With 85% of its sales coming from marketplaces like Myntra, Amazon, and Flipkart, the brand has built a strong digital footprint across over 20,000 pincodes and has a loyal customer base of 20 lakh. It has also stepped into offline retail with stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and is eyeing 10–15 more stores by FY 2025–26.

Quick commerce, though a non-traditional fit for fashion, is another frontier the brand is testing. "We've made select collections available on Zepto as a strategic experiment and are noticing good results," said Somaiya. "We're confident that quick commerce fashion will be essential going forward."

Internationally, The Bear House has begun its foray into the Middle East and is exploring further global expansion. Closer home, tech-enabled personalisation and new lifestyle categories are on the roadmap.

"From bootstrapping to now building a brand with depth, it's been incredibly fulfilling," reflected Somaiya. "At the heart of it, we believe today's men don't just want clothes—they want brands with soul."

