The Indian skincare space was saturated with natural and Ayurvedic products, often lacking scientific backing and transparency. Scientific skincare was seen as intimidating—reserved for advanced users, when Malini Adapureddy founded Deconstruct in 2020. "There was a gap in the market for evidence-based skincare that was gentle, effective, and beginner-friendly," said Malini, Founder and CEO of Deconstruct.

The Deconstruct team began their journey with in-depth research, including interviews with over 500 women, which highlighted the pressing need for climate-appropriate, science-backed skincare in India. Months of R&D resulted in thoughtful formulations, like matte gel sunscreens suited to India's hot and humid weather. "Our approach was rooted in ingredient transparency and formulation performance, and we wanted to simplify skincare without compromising results," she explained.

What truly sets Deconstruct apart is its dedication to combining efficacy with gentleness. The brand's dermatologist-approved, multifunctional products are crafted to deliver results without irritating the skin—making them ideal for both first-time and seasoned users. "We've focused on demystifying ingredient lists, making scientific skincare approachable for everyone," Malini added.

Adopting a direct-to-consumer model, the Bengaluru-based brand sells through its website and major online marketplaces, making its offerings accessible across the country. Their bold yet calculated entry into the quick commerce segment in late 2024 has already paid dividends, contributing 10–15% to revenue. "Quick commerce has become a major growth driver, and we plan to launch exclusive SKUs and campaigns for this channel in FY26," she shared.

With a 10X revenue jump and annualised net revenue touching INR 200 crore in FY25, Deconstruct recently closed an INR 65 crore funding round led by L'Oréal's BOLD VC, V3 Ventures, and DSG Consumer Partners. The funds will drive innovation in core categories like sunscreens and serums and support expansion into offline retail—currently being piloted in Bengaluru—and international markets like the UAE and Southeast Asia.

"Our mission remains to offer science-backed, effective skincare that's accessible, transparent, and easy to use," Malini said. As Deconstruct scales, it continues to uphold its founding principles—proving that skincare doesn't need to be complicated to be effective.

