Flying High: Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder, Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace The startup is now aiming to serve farmers with India's only make-in-India agriculture drones

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder, Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace

Suhas Tejaskanda, the founder of drone manufacturing and services startup, Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace takes pride in the fact that in just two years, his drones are protecting Indian PM Narendra Modi and partnered with Special Protection Group and L&T. "Killer unmanned aircrafts is the deadliest weapon that is developed for Indian Defence forces to make our forces combat ready," shares Tejaskanda, who also worked on AI-based Next Gen Futuristic warfare system to reduce soldier casualties, and has three patents to his name and claims to be the first person in India to file a patent in semiconductor and integrated circuit technology.

Since independence, India always relied on foreign companies like Boeing, Airbus etc. for aircraft/unmanned Aircraft, Tejaskanda wanted to remove this dependency of Indians on foreign countries. "There was not even a single flying object in India that was DGCA Type approved for airworthiness. So we started to work on building the technology. On 3rd Nov 2023, DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation approved Airworthiness for our unmanned Aircraft system making it India's first and only Type certified indigenous Unmanned Aircrafts technology," he shares.

The startup is now aiming to serve farmers with India's only make-in-India agriculture drones, "Drone applications in the civilian sector are growing far faster than in the defence sector. Drones for agriculture have become popular." He notes that in their partnership with Tescom, the startup has built the first-ever production plant for unmanned aircraft. Tejaskanda aims to significantly reduce dependence on component imports. Additionally, FWDA has set up a base in Florida, US and will be spreading to European and African countries this year.

Type certification was their most important accomplishment in joining the Indian businesses with domestic flying objects. On the financial front, it aims to achieve breakeven in the next four months and already has a strong order book of INR 106 cr for FY24-25.

FACTSHEET:

No. of Employees: 52

No. of Co-Founders: 3
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Drones 35Under35

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

International Security Firm Welcomes Female India Native to an Essential Leadership Position

Yasmin Brar has been appointed as the Operations Strategy Director, a role that underscores the company's commitment to innovation, expansion, and strategic management

By Vaibhav Sethi
Side Hustle

These Are the Highest-Paying Side Hustles for a Single Day of Work

Earn the most money in the least amount of time.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Haircare Startup iluvia Gets Series A Funding from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures

The Bengaluru-based Startup iluvia plans to use the fresh funding to bolster its R&D investments while further expanding its product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in Her Princeton Dorm Room Led to a $510 Million Business: 'Don't Take No for an Answer'

Danielle Cohen-Shohet launched a successful side hustle in college, combining her love for design and entrepreneurship, which ultimately led to GlossGenius.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

The 7-Step ChatGPT Formula for Peak Productivity and Profit

With this powerful solution, you can take your productivity and profitability to new heights with ease.

By Ben Angel
Branding

From Narrow Focus to Broad Success — How to Harness the Power of Niche Branding

Niche branding is a blend of strategy, storytelling and insight that might just inspire your next big move.

By Bora Celik