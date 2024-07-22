Igor Makarov is widely recognized as an international businessman, founder of ARETI International Group, and philanthropist who has made significant contributions in various sectors, from energy to real estate, to navigate complex global markets with strategic insight.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Igor Makarov is widely recognized as an international businessman, founder of ARETI International Group, and philanthropist who has made significant contributions in various sectors, from energy to real estate, to navigate complex global markets with strategic insight.

Beyond his business achievements, Makarov also supports numerous global social and environmental projects, which have been recognized by prestigious awards such as UNESCO gold certificates.

However, beyond his well-documented success in business and philanthropy, Makarov harbors a lesser-known passion that has influenced his life and career: cycling. Before being an entrepreneur, Makarov was a professional cyclist, competing at the highest levels internationally. For Makarov, this experience in professional cycling became the foundation that shaped his values, resilience, and strategic thinking.

Lessons Amidst Difficulty and Setback

From starting his cycling career at a sports school in Turkmenistan to securing a spot on the National Team for the World Championships at 16 years old, Makarov learned the value of perseverance, resilience, and strategic planning early on. Confronted with the challenges of professional cycling, he quickly understood that excellence does not guarantee an easy path. Instead, he recognized that each setback was a stepping stone to more significant opportunities.

This realization became particularly poignant when Makarov transitioned from his professional cycling career to the business world. His entrepreneurial journey began with Cyprus and US-based venture ITERA, which, despite facing significant challenges, served as a critical learning experience.

When ITERA encountered obstacles, Makarov did not falter. Instead, he drew upon his cycling experiences to push forward and innovate in the face of challenges. He completely sold ITERA in 2013 and founded an entirely new Europe-based business, ARETI International Group.

When facing the unpredictable international business world, Makarov is calm and determined, like a seasoned athlete facing a grueling race. This mindset allows him to view setbacks not as insurmountable obstacles but as opportunities for growth and learning.

Not Letting His Passion Fail

Despite stepping away from professional cycling, Makarov still integrates the sport into his daily routine, maintaining the discipline and endurance it demands. He believes that passion is an intrinsic part of one's being, and by channeling it into different aspects of life, one can continue to cultivate and preserve this passion over time.

In a business setting, Makarov's engagement shifted from leading decision-making to taking over the mentorship role. He is convinced that with the right mentorship, these emerging leaders can surpass existing benchmarks and be well-equipped to navigate the complexities of modern business.

Passion that Gives Back

In his years of experience, Makarov has always pursued his world cycling development endeavors as part of his philanthropic strategy. In 2008, Makarov founded a Swiss-registered professional multinational cycling team, KatushaTeam. Gradually, the team achieved success, thanks to the dedication and talent of its early riders like Joaquim Rodríguez, Alexander Kristoff, Daniel Moreno, Simon Spilak, and many others.

Having Makarov as the team's major sponsor made its success known and attracted other European-based sponsors, like Alpecin, Canyon, etc. Katusha Team was one of the best teams in the World Tour until 2019 when Makarov finally sold the team to focus on other philanthropic

Makarov's businesses also sponsored the European Cycling Union (UEC) for many years, providing funds for European federations. Moving from cycling, he also initiated and donated funds to build a clinic for autistic adults in Mount Sinai, Miami, to empower adults on the autism spectrum. Along with other local investors, he formulated the bill to construct a park in Limassol, Cyprus, covering its construction cost and monthly maintenance.

For Makarov, these philanthropic projects highlight his heart to help others so they, too, can live better, more empowered lives.

Drawing Business Inspirations from Simple Things

Makarov recognizes that managing a business extends beyond resilience and determination and that a comprehensive knowledge base and business insights are indispensable to successful entrepreneurship.

While acknowledging the stark differences between cycling and business, Makarov credits his time with the sport as instrumental in shaping his approach to business and leadership. The discipline, focus, and strategic planning inherent in cycling gave him a unique perspective on overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities.

Makarov encourages other business leaders to draw inspiration and strength from their unique passions and pursuits. Whether it's art, music, sports, or any other field, these diverse motivations keep leaders grounded and focused, contributing to the success and well-being of their organizations.