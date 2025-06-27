Based in California, OLDPGS provides essential protection services with a promise of reliability and professionalism—values that have earned them strong partnerships with affiliated security companies nationwide.

In today's uncertain world, safety isn't just a service, it's a necessity. And at the heart of dependable protection in California and beyond stands Hayson Tasher, the founder of Old Patrolman Guard Services (OLDPGS). With a mission rooted in integrity, prayer, and perseverance, Hayson's journey from setback to success is both inspiring and instructive. His story isn't just about building a security company, it's about never giving up on your vision, even when the odds seem stacked against you.

From Setback to Startup

Hayson's entrepreneurial path wasn't smooth. In fact, it was riddled with delays that could have derailed even the most determined founder. When the guard company he initially worked for refused to sign off on his hours required to get his state license, it delayed the launch of OLDPGS by nearly three years. But where some would see a closed door, Hayson saw a challenge to rise above.

"I wouldn't even recognize their brand now," he reflects, a testament to how far he's come. Guided by his faith and a clear vision of doing things differently, Hayson pushed forward. He realized he wasn't just a part of someone else's security operation, he was capable of leading his own.

Building OLDPGS: More Than a Company, A Calling

Old Patrolman Guard Services isn't your average security firm. Based in California, OLDPGS operates with a deeply personal ethos: "Dedicated to administrating a safe and secure environment." The company provides essential protection services with a promise of reliability and professionalism—values that have earned them strong partnerships with affiliated security companies nationwide.

Today, that network is expanding even further. "Nationwide capabilities are no longer a vision," Hayson says with pride, "they're a reality." With more partnerships confirmed and more in the works, OLDPGS is rapidly scaling without compromising on the values that started it all.

What truly sets OLDPGS apart? Hayson's hands-on leadership. Unlike many CEOs, he still works in the field and remains intimately involved with daily operations. This level of commitment ensures that clients don't just get a service, they get leadership-backed security they can trust.

Resilience Through Recession and Beyond

When COVID-19 disrupted industries across the globe, OLDPGS stood strong. Security personnel were classified as essential workers, and OLDPGS continued to serve when many others paused. However, when it came to politically or racially influenced funding, particularly during DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) policy shifts, Hayson stood firm.

He consciously declined hundreds of millions in available funding. "We are a security company," he explains, "and racial propaganda is not on our agenda. Politics has no place in our service model." OLDPGS earns contracts the way any security vendor does: through merit, professionalism, and performance.

Opportunity as the Ultimate Offering

At the core of Hayson's brand is a desire to create opportunity. Whether it's hiring and training guards or expanding services across the country, OLDPGS is built to empower others. Hayson believes that time is precious, and wasting it means watching others live the dreams you set aside.

"Time waits for no one," he emphasizes. "If you put off your vision for another year, you'll look up, and five years will have passed while others have built their dreams."

The Future is Branded Protection

With an eye on the future, Hayson is transforming OLDPGS into more than just a service provider. Plans are underway to expand the Old Patrolman brand into its own line of firearms, batons, pepper spray, and more. This expansion aims to standardize quality and safety across the board while giving clients more tools to feel secure and supported.

Final Word

In an industry often driven by profit, Old Patrolman Guard Services stands out as a mission-driven brand that prioritizes safety, values, and vision. From a delayed start to national growth, Hayson Tasher's story is one of perseverance, leadership, and staying true to a calling.

If you're looking for security you can count on, remember the name: OLDPGS, a brand dedicated to protecting not just places, but dreams.