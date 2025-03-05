Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cultural and corporate divides often hinder progress. As a Cross-Border Innovation Architect, Makiko Suzuki sought to change that. She built a reputation for bringing together startups and corporations from Japan and the United States. This industry leader has transformed potential friction into opportunities for business growth.

The Architect of Collaboration

The concept of cross-border innovation isn't new. However, Suzuki has taken a new approach. With over 23 years in a major Japanese corporation and five years immersed in the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem, she has mastered the art of navigating contrasting business cultures. Her ability to connect the meticulous, hierarchical structure of Japanese corporations with the fast-paced, disruptive nature of Silicon Valley startups makes her a real asset in global business.

Lessons From Silicon Valley

Suzuki's journey into cross-border innovation began when she joined Acario, which invests in early-stage companies in the new energy economy and sustainability sectors. She was on the cusp of graduating with an MBA when she applied for the position. Even though the role was in California's Silicon Valley, it didn't deter Suzuki. "I desired to work abroad," she says. "I thought, 'I am the right person [for] Acario' when I wrote the application."

Acario achieved a 100% exit rate with Suzuki's help. In other words, large Japanese corporations acquired every U.S. startup. "I led one of the deals and was involved in others except the very first one," she says. These investments weren't just financial wins but demonstrated her ability to align divergent business practices for mutual benefit.

A Blueprint for Success

The cultural gap between Japanese corporations and U.S. startups often led to misunderstandings. Fortunately, Suzuki developed a solid understanding of the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem and American business culture. Her insights helped bridge those gaps. Additionally, she possesses a natural talent for connecting with people.

Suzuki's most notable achievement was setting up Acario almost from scratch. In addition to securing investments, she handled administrative work, from HR to accounting, establishing workflows that mirrored a startup's agility. This hands-on experience gave her a deep understanding of startups' challenges and the tools they need to overcome them.

Today, Suzuki's consulting firm, ThreadsThrive, provides actionable strategies for corporations seeking to innovate through partnerships. The company also helps startups sort through the complexities of corporate collaboration. Suzuki's advice often centers on cultivating genuine understanding between parties.

Sacrifice Has its Rewards

Behind Suzuki's professional accomplishments lies a personal story. Moving her family to the U.S. for her work was a significant decision that required sacrifices from everyone involved. "My husband gave up his job to support our family during our first stint in the U.S.," she says.

Currently, Suzuki lives separately from her husband. "Although my husband is in Japan, without his support for all of us, we could not achieve our dreams," she says. Suzuki's ability to live, work, and thrive in the two countries is even more remarkable when you consider that Japanese corporations seldom send women to work abroad as secondees, especially when they have children.

Inside the Mind of an Innovator

Suzuki sees potential in cross-border partnerships and aspires to drive innovation on a larger scale. In the meantime, this highly skilled professional is making an impact outside her role as a consultant and advisor. "I am invited to many events to share tips on successful collaborations," she says. In her spare time, she engages in interviews and judges' events and participates in panels in the U.S. and Japan.

Results-Driven Expertise

Makiko Suzuki has an international business perspective and has spearheaded several successful Japan-USA partnerships between startups and corporations. Her approach is one in which seeking common ground drives positive outcomes. Companies looking for expert advice about mastering the art of global expansion and collaboration can learn more at ThreadsThrive.