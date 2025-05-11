This Mother's Day, we salute the mompreneurs who prove that love, patience, and purpose can build both families and empires—reminding future entrepreneurs that it's never too late to begin.

"Being a mother and an entrepreneur means nurturing growth with love, resilience, and unwavering commitment—both at home and in business." — Meena Bindra, Founder and Chairperson, Biba.

Motherhood and entrepreneurship may seem like two full-time jobs, but for countless women across the country, they are the same journey—of nurturing, evolving, and leading with love and grit. These "mompreneurs" are redefining success not just in boardrooms, but around kitchen tables and in home-grown ventures that blossom into global brands.

For Sangeeta Jain, Co-founder and CRO of RAS Luxury Skincare, the leap into entrepreneurship came not in her youth, but at the age of 50. "The toughest part," she shares, "was stepping into completely new territory with no prior experience. But having my family by my side made all the difference." Her daughters not only encouraged her but joined the journey as co-founders. "They've been great partners and even more incredible daughters."

Similarly, Meena Bindra started Biba at the age of 40 from her home, armed not with a business degree but a deep sense of purpose and instinctive understanding of style. "There were days of chaos, moments of doubt, but also immense joy," she recalls. "Watching my children and Biba grow has been a beautiful reminder that with heart and hard work, anything is possible."

For both women, motherhood didn't just coexist with their businesses—it shaped them. "If there's one lesson from motherhood that's become a core business principle," Sangeeta reflects, "it's patience. Things will fall apart at times, but staying calm, adapting, and pushing through is what truly makes the difference."

Their leadership styles, too, reflect this dual role. Meena shares, "Motherhood taught me to be patient and empathetic. I began applying the same care to my team that I would to my children. It made my leadership more intuitive and grounded." Sangeeta echoes this: "It's all about showing up every single day—whether it's for your family or your extended family at work."

These stories are testaments to the quiet resilience of mothers who build empires not just for their own success, but to inspire a generation. Both entrepreneurs emphasise that it's never too late to start. "Don't doubt whether you're capable—just take that first step," Sangeeta advises. "You can't learn to swim without jumping into the water."

Their journeys are rich with milestones—brands that have become household names, teams that function like families, and legacies that extend beyond profit. But their greatest achievement, perhaps, is the example they set. As Meena puts it, "Motherhood doesn't hold you back; it gives you a unique strength that can become your biggest asset in entrepreneurship."

This Mother's Day, their journeys serve as a reminder that love, resilience, and vision can be the cornerstones of both home and enterprise. The mothers are not just raising children—they're raising standards, rewriting rules, and showing us all what it truly means to lead with heart.