Zypp Electric, founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta, revolutionises last-mile deliveries with EV-as-a-Service. Its rental model, AI-driven fleet management, and ecosystem-building empower gig workers, cut emissions, and scale green logistics nationwide.

When Akash Gupta co-founded Zypp Electric back in 2017, it was more than just launching a business; it was about sparking a revolution. "I wanted to build something that created real impact," said Gupta. "Electric mobility felt like the perfect intersection of purpose and opportunity."

Seeing the struggles gig delivery workers faced when trying to switch from petrol bikes to electric vehicles—like high down payments, limited financing options, inadequate charging infrastructure, and minimal maintenance support, Gupta saw a clear problem that needed addressing. "That's how Zypp Electric was born," he explained.

Today Zypp Electric stands as India's top tech-enabled EV-as-a-Service platform, offering carbon-free last-mile deliveries for everything from groceries to medicines, food, and e-commerce. Their asset-light model merges electric vehicles with IoT and AI technology to provide clean, cost-effective logistics.

"Our unique daily rental model removes the burden of upfront costs for delivery partners," Gupta noted. "They can easily sign up, complete KYC, select a vehicle, and start making deliveries, all through our app. It's a smooth process."

Behind the scenes, a robust backend system monitors every scooter's battery life, performance, and usage patterns in real time. "Our fleet management platform leverages AI to optimise routes, keep track of finances, and oversee driver behavior," he added. "This guarantees high performance and low maintenance, which is exactly what the gig economy demands."

Throughout this journey, Gupta has been dedicated to breaking down common misconceptions about electric vehicles. "People often think EVs are slow, have limited range, or are too expensive," he said. "We've proven otherwise, our EVs match petrol bikes in speed, run unlimited kilometers daily, and are cheaper in the long run."

However, scaling Zypp wasn't without its challenges. "There was no ecosystem when we began. OEMs weren't building suitable EVs, financing was non-existent, and there were no trained mechanics," Gupta recalled. Zypp addressed each of these hurdles by collaborating with manufacturers, establishing a service network, and retraining local talent.

Despite facing some uncertainty and a lack of understanding from investors, Gupta kept his eyes on the prize. "We failed fast, learned faster, and kept iterating. That's what helped us survive and grow," he said.

Since then, Zypp has spread its wings to several cities, empowered over 1.5 lakh delivery partners, completed 110 million electric deliveries, and cut down 45 million kilos of carbon emissions.

Looking ahead, Gupta envisions Zypp driving more than 50 percent of India's last-mile EV deliveries within five years. "We're not just building a company, we're building the backbone of green logistics for the future," he concluded.

