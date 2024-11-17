Get All Access for $5/mo

LetsShave: Revolutionising Grooming Industry with D2C Innovations The Chandigarh-based brand offers a wide range of high-quality razors, trimmers, and skincare products, focusing on customer-centric, innovative grooming solutions with a strong D2C model.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Sidharth Oberoi, Founder and CEO, LetsShave

In 2015, when India's grooming sector was largely underserved, especially in the online space, LetsShave emerged as a game-changer. Recognizing a shift in consumer behaviour towards digital shopping, the brand seized the opportunity to build a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, offering high-quality grooming products directly to customers.

Founder and CEO Sidharth Oberoi explains, "The rise of smartphones and increased internet access in India created the perfect environment for online businesses, and LetsShave saw the potential to reach a wider audience with high-quality grooming products."

As consumers began to seek more convenience and personalised experiences, LetsShave responded by offering a diverse range of razors, trimmers, and skincare products.

However, building the brand was not without challenges. Oberoi highlights product development as one of the biggest hurdles: "We wanted to introduce world-class razors like the World's First 6 Blade Razor (Pro6) and the World's First and Only 7 Blade Razor (Pro 7), which required collaborations with top global manufacturers."

Building trust was another significant challenge. "As a new D2C brand, convincing customers to switch from established names proved difficult. Additionally, navigating logistics and managing the supply chain was complex," Oberoi adds.

Despite these obstacles, LetsShave's collaboration with global manufacturers ensures high-quality products while maintaining affordability—key to establishing its unique value proposition.

The brand refined its offerings using customer feedback and data analytics, ensuring they met consumer preferences. Oberoi notes, "We didn't just sell products; we solved problems. The world's first 6-blade razor was designed for a single-stroke, nick-free shave, and our expansion into women's grooming stemmed from our recognition that women also needed high-quality, flexible razors."

This customer-focused approach allowed LetsShave to introduce new products, expand into women's grooming, and enter new markets while bypassing traditional retail channels.

The company leveraged e-commerce platforms like Amazon for visibility and logistics, and Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart to streamline deliveries. Oberoi adds, "Snapdeal and Meesho played a crucial role in expanding our presence in Tier II and Tier III cities, but our website still drives 95% of our revenue."

Today, LetsShave collaborates with global manufacturers like Dorco, continues to expand internationally—already present in North America, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—and is one of the top suppliers to hotel chains in India.

Looking ahead, the brand aims to scale its digital and offline presence by 2025, cementing its position as a leader in the grooming industry.

Facts:

  • Online Platform Drives Highest Revenue: Website
  • Sales Split: 95% Online
  • Inception Year: 2015
  • Team Size: 52
  • Customer Repeat ratio: 43%
  • Funding Raised: Over USD 6 Mn
