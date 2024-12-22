Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the highly competitive beauty industry, where countless brands claim to be "natural," most fail to live up to the promise. Many products consist of only 1–2% natural extracts, leaving consumers disillusioned.

Nat Habit saw this gap and responded with a bold solution: crafting 100% natural products, made fresh daily using ingredients like aloe vera, turmeric, and milk. "Our commitment to authenticity extends beyond marketing," shares Nat Habit's Co-founder, Swagatika Das. "Every ingredient is sourced fresh and prepared without synthetics, chemicals, or preservatives, ensuring products that are genuinely natural and cater to health-conscious consumers."

However, developing personal care items like haircare, face care, baby care, and other personal care items with only natural ingredients came with significant challenges. "Achieving the right texture and stability without synthetic stabilisers required extensive research and development," Das explains.

The brand turned to traditional Ayurvedic methods to overcome these hurdles, resulting in effective and stable products that stayed true to their natural roots. "Certified by AYUSH and GMP, our products undergo strict audits, feature transparent labeling, and 40% use eco-friendly packaging to promote sustainability," Das emphasises.

From the beginning, Nat Habit embraced a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, recognising the potential of digital platforms. Co-founders Swagatika Das and Gaurav Agarwal launched Nat Habit as a digital-first brand, starting with their own website. "Having our own platform allowed us to control the customer experience and build a direct connection with our audience," says Das. The brand then expanded to e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, which now contributes significantly to its revenue.

Today, Nat Habit's revenue is evenly split between its website and third-party platforms. "These digital channels have helped build customer trust through ratings and comparisons, leading to faster decision-making," Das adds.

Despite the success of its D2C model, the brand faced common industry challenges, including high customer acquisition costs and order fulfillment. However, Nat Habit's repeat customer rate of 52%, well above the industry average, has become a testament to its product quality, fostering trust and loyalty among its growing consumer base.

Looking ahead, Nat Habit has ambitious growth plans. The brand is developing new products, including shampoos, conditioners, and all-natural hair color. It is also exploring offline retail channels to expand its reach. "While we currently have no immediate plans to expand overseas, when the time comes, we'll focus on building a strong brand presence, not just distributing products," Das notes.

In addition to international expansion, Nat Habit is exploring quick commerce partnerships, mainline marketing, and mobile app development to further increase brand visibility and consumer education on the benefits of natural Ayurveda-based products.

Facts: