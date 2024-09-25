Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor, recently shed light on the company's stellar performance in the last fiscal year, their ambitious growth targets for the future, and how they plan to dominate India's tech landscape.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cellecor Gadgets, a growing name in India's electronics and appliances sector, is aiming for significant expansion both domestically and internationally, said Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director, Cellecor. The company clocked in a turnover of INR 500 crore last year.

And this year, the company is on track for greater success. "In the first half of the current fiscal year, we have already crossed INR 400 crore, and we are confident the second half will be even better," Agarwal shared. The company expects to close this year between INR 800 to INR 1,000 crore. This significant increase signals that Cellecor is not only maintaining its momentum but is poised for exponential growth.

When asked about the company's best-performing product lines, Agarwal shared "Our highest revenue comes from the appliances category." Hearables and wearables, which include products like smartwatches, earbuds and speakers, form the second-largest revenue stream. Mobile phones and accessories, while historically central to the company, now rank third in revenue generation. "Although we started with mobile and mobile accessories, the industry hasn't seen as much growth in this segment compared to the other two categories," Agarwal explained.

This strategic diversification allows Cellecor to stay competitive in multiple product segments.

He emphasized that smart TVs will be a key growth area for the company. "In the past two years, we've been selling over 20,000 smart TVs monthly, and we see immense potential there," he revealed. The company has shifted focus to expand this segment further, seeing it as a profitable space where they can outmaneuver global competition. "Like basic mobile phones of the past, the smartphone market is now saturated with Chinese players, making it difficult for us to compete profitably. Smart TVs, however, present a unique opportunity," he noted.

Cellecor's restructured priority on smart TVs aligns with consumer trends. The company has been adapting to evolving demands, with different types of TVs and appliances catering to tiered markets, "For instance, we sell larger smart TVs like 75-inch, 86-inch, and 100-inch models in Tier 1 cities, while semi-automatic washing machines remain popular in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities."

Shifting Consumer Behavior

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer behavior, with customers increasingly opting for the offline experience. "In the last six months, online sales have seen de-growth across the industry. Consumers, particularly in higher-priced categories, prefer to touch and feel products before making a purchase," Agarwal observed.

This shift plays to Cellecor's strengths, as their business model is more focused on offline retail. The company's products, ranging from INR 6,000 to INR two lakh, are more frequently purchased in physical stores. "Our offline business is more profitable because platforms like Amazon and Flipkart charge high commissions," he said, noting that their infrastructure has been designed over the last five to six years to support this model.

In its push to expand internationally, Cellecor recently opened a subsidiary in Hong Kong. According to Agarwal, this strategic move will strengthen procurement and reduce costs. "We chose Hong Kong because it allows us to source products at a lower cost. We are also looking to expand into markets like UAE, Nepal and South America," he revealed. However, the logistical challenges of exporting from India—such as high shipping costs and import duties—mean that Hong Kong will serve as a hub to handle orders more efficiently.

Beyond international expansion, Agarwal also hinted at potential partnerships with smaller Indian brands. "Many growing brands in India face procurement challenges. We've been approached by several of these companies to manage their product sourcing through our Hong Kong office," he said. By building a network in India and leveraging their Hong Kong subsidiary, Cellecor aims to tap into new markets without losing its competitive edge on pricing.

A Commitment to Homegrown Manufacturing

Cellecor prides itself on being a "100% Indian-made" brand, from small products like INR 25 data cables to premium INR 2.25 lakh smart TVs. "All our products are completely made in India," Agarwal emphasized, highlighting their dedication to local manufacturing and the significant range of products in their portfolio.

Agarwal's ambitious vision for Cellecor's future is clear, "Our plan is to become India's next Samsung. We are striving to capture the entire category—from mobile phones to gadgets and appliances." He elaborated on the company's unique selling propositions, which include a strong distribution network, an expansive product portfolio and a focus on affordability.

"Samsung is a global brand, but it's not Indian. We want to be that Indian brand that reaches the masses," Agarwal concluded. With the company's rapid growth, aggressive product expansion and commitment to quality, Cellecor Gadgets is on a promising path to achieving that goal.