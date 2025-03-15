Vecmocon offers advanced Battery Management Systems, EV chargers, Vehicle Intelligence Modules, and secure Firmware Over-the-Air solutions, integrating cutting-edge hardware and software to enhance India's EV ecosystem and global e-mobility innovation.

With a physics degree from IIT Kanpur, Peeyush Asati's fascination with electric vehicles (EVs) began during his college days. This interest was cemented after encountering an electric scooter and later working as a consultant in the e-mobility sector, where he observed critical gaps in the EV ecosystem—particularly the industry's heavy dependence on foreign suppliers for essential compute components.

"The lack of local innovation and reliance on imported technologies severely restricted the scalability of the EV sector in India," Peeyush Asati, Co-founder and CEO of Vecmocon Technologies, shared. "This insight drove us to establish Vecmocon Technologies in 2016, with the vision of developing world-class EV solutions tailored for both the Indian and global markets."

Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Peeyush Asati along with Adarshkumar Balaraman and Shivam Wankhede, Vecmocon today stands as a leading full-stack e-mobility company, empowering over 86,000 vehicles across India.

The startup's product portfolio includes advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS), EV chargers, Vehicle Intelligence Modules (VIM), and secure Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) solutions. "Our proprietary technologies, such as the VEC-TR platform, provide data-driven insights to various stakeholders in the EV and fintech ecosystems," mentioned Asati.

"Our unique approach integrates cutting-edge hardware with comprehensive software solutions," Asati explained. "We've developed advanced BMS with active balancing and high-efficiency chargers utilising state-of-the-art PFC-LLC topology. Our telematics units are equipped with 4G/5G connectivity to meet future demands."

Vecmocon's strategic collaborations with Exide, BGauss, and Batterysmart fuel its growth, serving top EV manufacturers. With over 180 associates, the New Delhi-based brand operates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Lucknow, driving India's EV ecosystem forward.

Reflecting on 2024, Asati highlighted, "Vecmocon launched several groundbreaking products this year, including the Functional Safety BMS and advanced Battery Management Systems with Active Balancing. These enhancements cater to various applications, from low-speed vehicles to high-voltage systems."

"We are also working on high-efficiency chargers (2.2 kW, 3.3 kW, and above) and a cutting-edge Battery Swapping Management System," he added.

Commenting on the challenges, Asati acknowledged, "Reducing dependency on foreign components and recruiting a skilled workforce for precision engineering are ongoing hurdles." Looking ahead, Vecmocon is focusing on 5G connectivity and zonal ECU-compliant architectures while preparing for expansion into Southeast Asia and Africa.

With profitability already achieved, Asati is optimistic about the company's future. "Our goal is to leverage our deep-tech expertise to enhance EV adoption and sustainability, positioning Vecmocon as a global leader in the e-mobility landscape," he concluded.

The company is also gearing up to establish state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure in India.

Peeyush Asati's inspiring journey is a testament to his vision and determination to revolutionise the electric mobility landscape.

