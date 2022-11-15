Providing Contemporary Media Solutions

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Papr Network with its platform Nikology provides complete brand solutions to local homegrown brands, start-ups and corporates that has been tremendous for the company. Meher Sheikh, founder and CEO, Nikology is guiding the platform into a new direction as the platform has started two new shows on the network. Papr Network is an active entity on social media and there is a huge following for Nikology and Meher Sheikh.

The series – The Atmanirbhar Bharat Show and Totally Unapologetic with Meher Sheikh – are diverse in nature. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Show is centred on thoughts, ideas and entrepreneurship in India wherein the unicorns talk about the journey and how the start-ups from India are solving problems as well as providing solutions whereas the The Totally Unapologetic Show is centred around people with no fear, the way they live their lives, their thought processes and how the people that have been featured on the show gone on to achieve great things.

Sheikh is of the opinion that the creator economy is a great opportunity for creators from every walk of life. "A few years ago until the boom of creator culture, movie stars were worshipped but ever since the creator culture has picked up pace, the creators have proved themselves, they live in the hearts of people. Post-pandemic, the diversion that we have seen in the industry is tremendous," said Meher Sheikh, founder and CEO, Nikology.

The content creator industry in India was touted to hit a valuation of INR 900 crore by the end of 2021, according to GroupM INCA's India Influencer Marketing Report. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent till 2025 to reach a size of Rs 2,200 crore. The business is flourishing according to Sheikh. The future plans of the company consist of launching an OTT platform. "The creator economy is one of the emerging businesses that we see today and this is the future of the country. We intend to create content that people are going to love," added Sheikh.

The future plan of Nikology is to build a community of learners, influencers, content creators as well as educate and motivate the masses to move towards entrepreneurship and become job creators instead of job seekers.