When you think of stand-up comedy, you might imagine bright lights, roaring laughter, and quick wit. What you don't see is the journey—a tale often steeped in chance and relentless work. For Aditi Mittal, it wasn't always a dream to be on stage cracking jokes. "I didn't even know stand-up comedy as a profession existed in India," she recalls. Aditi's initial goal was acting, with auditions filling their days. Nights, however, brought open mics—casual experiments that unexpectedly flourished. "Suddenly, that hit it off. And ever since, I've been on my stand-up journey in whatever form it's taken."

The anatomy of a Stand-Up special

Creating a stand-up special might sound like a whimsical brainstorming session, but the reality is less glamorous. "It's like any other craft—you have to be obsessed, repeat it endlessly, let it seep into your muscle memory," she explained. It starts with a spark, maybe a single joke. "You think, 'This joke will lead to so many other thoughts,' and that's where it begins." But jokes are unpredictable. "You have to tell it to know if it works." Cue nightly visits to comedy clubs, testing material bit by bit. It's a painstaking process, but one that yields a finely tuned performance.

In a world obsessed with branding, Aditi opts for freedom. "I don't define my content. I let the audience decide what they see in it." While some preach the importance of knowing one's brand, she finds this mindset stifling. "The constant capitalizing of your brand kills a lot of artistic value." Aditi even shy away from the term 'content,' "it feels like I'm calling my child, 'child'." The audience's interpretation matters more. "You can't control how people perceive your work, and that's okay."

Aditi's first viral moment? A stand-up video in 2015. "It was good fun," she says humbly, though the recognition only fueled their ambition. "It's always made me want to work harder."

Staying afloat in a sea of comedians

With the explosion of stand-up comedy in India, the competition can feel daunting. But Aditi is undeterred. "I know I'm doing something no one else is," they assert. That confidence, though bold, is grounded in passion. "This is what I was born to do—write, create, perform." She sees no limits in the art form. "There are a million books out there. Doesn't mean you shouldn't write your own."

Looking ahead, she aims to deepen her artistic identity. "Though I dislike the word 'brand,' I do think 2025 will be about leaning into my artistic merit and personal interests." After 15 years in comedy, evolution is inevitable. "2024 brought major personal changes, and I'm excited for 2025 to be the year my work becomes even more me."

In comedy, as in life, the journey isn't always planned—but that's what makes it a riot.