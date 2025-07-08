Ready Set Jet Launches World's First Certified Beauty Brand for Space Flight Aboard: Axiom 4 Mission Vadhera's journey to this cosmic milestone reflects decades of dedication to decoding global beauty rituals and translating them into award-winning products.

By Samvid Vaidya

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shalini Vadhera, Founder and CEO, Ready Set Jet Beauty

While celebrities compete to launch their own beauty lines, only one visionary founder has launched hers into orbit.

Shalini Vadhera, the trailblazing founder and CEO of Ready Set Jet Beauty, has achieved a milestone that redefines the future of beauty innovation: she made history by launching the first beauty and wellness brand certified specifically for human spaceflight —officially flying aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 25, 2025.

On June 21, 2025, Vadhera was honored at the Kennedy Space Center during the ONE-SPACE event for her pioneering efforts at the intersection of space, biotechnology, and beauty. Days later on June 25th, Ready Set Jet's certified skincare and makeup products launched aboard the Axiom 4 mission alongside astronauts, including India's Shubhanshu Shukla, solidifying the brand's role in beauty's boldest frontier.

"Everyone's busy chasing trends. I'm chasing galaxies and validating thousands of years of earth's wisdom," said Vadhera.

More Than a Beauty Brand — Advanced Biotech Formulas for Earth and Beyond

Vadhera's journey to this cosmic milestone reflects decades of dedication to decoding global beauty rituals and translating them into award-winning products. Her proprietary formulas harness ancient wisdom fused with cutting-edge oceanic biotechnology including proprietary marine blends that harness the power of Golden Seaweed, Algae and Marine Retinol—to protect skin in extreme and all environments and against the effects of inflammation, stress, dehydration, and pollution.

Now, Ready Set Jet's certified formulas are being validated in the harshest environment known to humankind: microgravity aboard Axiom 4's Ax4 mission. These unique formulations are designed to combat oxidative stress, support skin health under extreme conditions, and bring advanced performance back to consumers on Earth.

A Moment for Innovation — A Movement for Women

In an industry awash with fleeting trends, Vadhera is not fighting for shelf space; she's staking a claim in orbital space. She created Ready Set Jet to be more than a brand—but a platform for innovation, inclusivity, and global impact.

Through the brand's Pass The Baton initiative which push entrepreneurship programs and STEAM education initiatives, Vadhera empowers young women worldwide, proving that women don't just belong in boardrooms—they belong in space missions too. When Ready Set Jet's certified products floated aboard the Axiom 4 mission, they symbolized a new era where beauty, biotechnology, and space exploration converge—led by a South Asian woman determined to inspire the next generation.

We didn't just break the mould—we launched it into space

Shalini Vadhera and Ready Set Jet have redefined beauty innovation, becoming the world's first beauty brand certified for human spaceflight, earning recognition at the Kennedy Space Centers ONE-SPACE event, and blazing a trail for biotech-backed skincare that bridges the sea to the stars. This is more than a brand milestone—it's a historic moment for beauty, science, and women everywhere.

Samvid Vaidya is a policy researcher and business columnist with a focus on regulatory frameworks and institutional reform. His writing examines the evolving dynamics between governance, markets, and enterprise.

