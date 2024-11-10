The brand creates eco-friendly, educational games promoting skill development and critical thinking, offering sustainable, screen-free play for children through innovative, digital-first strategies and global expansion.

Skillmatics was born with a clear mission in 2017, to create engaging, educational, and sustainable learning experiences for children.

Co-founders Dhvanil Sheth and Devanshi Kejriwal recognized a gap in the market for products that promote skill development, encourage independent play and are engaging alternatives to excessive screen time, and thus sought to address these needs.

Sheth, who is also a CEO said, "Parents worldwide seek educational products that foster critical skill development while also being sustainable and non-plastic." This insight led to Skillmatics' core offering: eco-friendly, carbon-neutral, content-rich educational games designed to meet these demands.

"Our objective was simple: to build a global consumer brand from India that focuses on educating children while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills through engaging, screen-free play," explains Devanshi Kejriwal, Skillmatics' Chief Product Officer (CPO). "We aim to create products that educate and entertain while developing crucial skills."

From the outset, Skillmatics adopted a digital-first strategy, allowing the brand to scale rapidly across global markets. By leveraging e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, the company gained deep insights into consumer preferences, enabling swift innovation.

"Technology is flattening the world, and barriers to reaching consumers globally are fast disappearing. We believe that leveraging digital platforms is key to scaling our brand worldwide." says Sheth. This data-driven approach has led to the success of products like the widely popular "Guess in 10" game, which has sold over three million copies globally.

A significant factor in Skillmatics' rapid growth is its tech-enabled supply chain, which allows the company to launch products five times faster than competitors. "We've built a tech-enabled supply chain that enables us to innovate and respond quickly to market demands," Sheth explains.

Initially prioritising the US market, Skillmatics shifted its focus to other key regions such as India and the UK after achieving scale. The company plans to expand into the UAE, Germany, and Australia next.

"We sell our products across several online marketplaces globally. In the US, we mainly sell on Amazon and Walmart. In India, we have a strong presence on Amazon, Flipkart, and FirstCry, and we are seeing significant growth on quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto." shares Sheth.

"We do substantial business in India on our own D2C website as well. For brand building, Instagram and YouTube have been our primary platforms." he added.

In addition to its online success, Skillmatics has made notable strides in physical retail, partnering with major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Hamleys. Today, their products are available in over 20,000 stores worldwide.

Looking to the future, Kejriwal announces, "We will launch over 70 new Skillmatics products in 2024, which is double what we launched in the prior year". Sheth adds, "We continue to invest in building our brand and deepening our omni-channel distribution in our core markets."

Reflecting on the journey, Sheth emphasises, "Over the last seven years, we have built strong operating assets and deep global distribution. We believe these capabilities can be leveraged to create new brands in adjacent segments. We are launching a new brand, Gouda Games, focused on developing games for adults, as well as a new brand for baby goods."

