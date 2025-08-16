Since its inception, Alt Mobility has experienced rapid growth, deploying over 13,000 EVs and operating in more than 30 cities.

When Dev Arora co-founded Alt Mobility in 2022, he had a clear goal in mind: to make electric mobility more accessible and practical for India's expanding transportation landscape. With his experience in startup innovation and a keen sense for market opportunities, Arora recognised that one of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption wasn't the technology—it was financing.

"Traditional lenders weren't built for the EV revolution," Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Alt Mobility, explained. "We needed to develop a new model, one that caters to both businesses and everyday drivers."

This new approach led to the creation of Alt Mobility—an EV leasing and asset management platform that goes beyond just providing vehicles. The startup has built a comprehensive ecosystem that includes maintenance, servicing, roadside assistance, and access to an extensive charging and service network.

Since its inception, Alt Mobility has experienced rapid growth, deploying over 13,000 EVs and operating in more than 30 cities. With an asset under management (AUM) exceeding INR 250 crore, it now caters to both commercial fleets and individual drivers, offering flexible and cost-effective leasing solutions.

"For many people, purchasing an EV feels risky," Arora noted. "We eliminate that uncertainty by providing all-inclusive plans that cover service, warranty, insurance, and even 24/7 support."

At the core of Alt's offerings is its proprietary FleetOS platform, which utilises AI, IoT, and telematics to monitor vehicle health, track usage, and ensure proactive maintenance. This not only prolongs the life of the vehicles but also maximises uptime—essential for businesses that depend on having vehicles ready for revenue generation.

What sets Alt Mobility apart is its Drive-to-Own model, which enables drivers to gradually shift from leasing to ownership. This approach has been particularly beneficial for individuals who lack access to traditional financing, fostering economic empowerment and long-term asset creation. "Ownership is a powerful thing, especially for those working to build their livelihoods," Arora emphasised. "We aimed to create a pathway that makes that possible."

Scaling the business definitely came with its challenges. Getting customers on board with a new approach to owning and managing vehicles meant we had to focus on education and building trust. "Alt tackled this by blending innovation with robust support systems and forming partnerships throughout the EV value chain—from manufacturers to charging networks," he explained.

Looking to the future, Dev sees opportunities to branch out into four-wheeled cargo vehicles and electric buses, strengthening their foothold in key markets across India and playing a crucial role in the nation's shift towards clean mobility. "The future of transportation in India is electric. We're committed to fostering a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future for India's mobility landscape," he added.

