The advertising world thrives on creativity, grit, and a dash of audacity—and Pranav Agarwal embodies all three in abundance. As the Co-founder of Sociowash, now known as SW Network, Pranav's journey from a corporate analyst to a first-generation entrepreneur is a compelling narrative of resilience, ambition, and unapologetic determination.

When Pranav leaped into entrepreneurship with SW Network, he faced what most first-generation founders encounter: a storm of uncertainties. "Tight budgets, building a team from scratch, navigating a market dominated by seasoned players," he recalls. For Pranav, challenges weren't just hurdles; they were uninvited mentors. "Every challenge brought a lesson, shaping me not just as a professional but as a person I am today."

From finance to founding

Before donning the entrepreneurial hat, Pranav built a robust foundation in business and finance. A graduate of Delhi University, he earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree and honed his leadership skills as Vice President of Public Relations at AIESEC. His stint as an analyst in Global Transfer Pricing Services at KPMG offered him invaluable insights into financial strategies—tools he would later deploy to craft the blueprint for his startup.

"The transition from corporate finance to building SW Network was both challenging and rewarding," Pranav admits. "But my background gave me a structured lens to approach entrepreneurship."

The birth of Sociowash

SW Network wasn't born out of a lightning-bolt moment. Instead, it was the result of countless conversations, sleepless nights, and a shared dream with his co-founder. A pivotal discussion in July 2021, where they envisioned the agency's global future, was the catalyst for their bold aspirations.

Their bootstrap journey allowed them to retain full control of their vision, which evolved into a thriving ecosystem comprising SW Creative, Youthbeat, SW Studios, and SW Growth Labs. Milestones soon followed—achieving INR 55 crore in revenue in FY24, onboarding global clients, and scaling new markets, all while staying rooted in their values.

"Every achievement reflects our commitment to 'Adding Value,' a legacy that inspires others and drives the industry forward," says Pranav.

A year to build upon

Last year marked a turning point for SW Network. From securing marquee clients like Kotak, Tata, and Reliance to bagging their first international award at the Lisbon Ad Fest, the accolades came thick and fast. The agency also expanded its Bengaluru operations and gained recognition for seamlessly blending digital and traditional media.

"Our evolution into an integrated advertising agency has changed industry perceptions," Pranav shares. "Brands increasingly ask us to create more integrated campaigns that blend digital with print, OOH, creator collaborations, and more."

For Pranav, the next chapter is all about scaling globally. With a focus on strengthening their presence in the Middle East and Europe, SW Network aims to deliver integrated solutions tailored to regional markets. "This global expansion, coupled with ongoing investments in technology and talent, will be key drivers of our future growth," he says confidently.

When asked for advice, Pranav emphasizes three pillars: consistency, persistence, and hard work. "In advertising, where trends evolve rapidly and competition is fierce, staying consistent with your vision, persistent in overcoming challenges, and committed to putting in the work will set you apart," he advises.

Pranav Agarwal's story is more than an entrepreneurial success; it's a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. As SW Network continues to grow, Pranav's vision of creating an "India-first" global network is inspiring a new generation of dreamers and doers. For Pranav, it's not just about building a business—it's about leaving a legacy.

Factsheet:

Age as on February 1, 2025: 32

No. of co-founders: 2

Year of inception of the company: 2015

External Investors: Zero