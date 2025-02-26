With Chandana at the helm, the company is not just reaching for the stars—it's creating the pathways for others to do the same. Entering its commercial phase in 2025, Skyroot's emphasis on cost-efficient technologies like 3D-printing and optimized designs ensures a sustainable path to profitability as well.

In the vast expanse of space-tech, where startups dream of stars but often crash before takeoff, Skyroot Aerospace stands out as a celestial beacon. Co-founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana, this Hyderabad-based private space venture has not only rewritten India's space story but is also scripting a new chapter in the global space economy.

But what makes Skyroot tick? Pawan Kumar Chandana, a former rocket scientist at ISRO and now the CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, sheds light on his odyssey—from launching rockets to launching a business.

Pioneering the unknown

As a first-time entrepreneur, Chandana had no blueprint to follow. "Building a business from scratch was uncharted territory. There was no generational knowledge to bank on; everything had to be learned firsthand experience," he says. Yet, that didn't deter him. Starting when private space-tech in India was barely nascent, Skyroot faced challenges unique to the sector.

But before becoming an entrepreneur, Chandana honed his skills at ISRO, contributing to marquee projects like the LVM3 "Bahubali" rocket, which powered India's Chandrayaan missions. "It was a masterclass in technical expertise and organizational synergy," Chandana recalls. His years at ISRO provided the fuel of innovation and leadership that would later launch Skyroot.

Fortunately, the duo behind Skyroot, Chandana and co-founder Bharat, found backing from investors who believed in their vision. Their collective support and experience became invaluable as Skyroot propelled through an industry dominated by government monopolies.

The eureka moment

Chandana's inspiration wasn't just a spark; it was a culmination of insights gathered while observing the rise of private space companies globally. The realization was stark; space exploration had to evolve from a scientific pursuit to a commercially viable, accessible endeavor. This belief led to the founding of Skyroot in 2018, with a mission to "Open Space for All."

Their approach was clear—merge cutting-edge technology with cost efficiency to make space exploration affordable and scalable. But Chandana is not just about launching rockets; he's about rethinking them. Under his leadership, the company boasts several groundbreaking technologies including India's first all-carbon composite launch vehicles, lighter yet stronger than traditional materials. Another is the 3D-printed rocket engines that reduce manufacturing time and cost and custom softwares to accelerate propulsion system designs.

Their first major milestone? The successful launch of Vikram-S, India's first private rocket, in November 2022. This historic mission validated Chandana's resolve and Skyroot's technologies, paving the way for their orbital-class vehicle, Vikram-I, slated for a 2025 launch.

The sky is not the limit

Chandana's ambitions are anything but small. "The world needs more satellites and, consequently, more launch vehicles," he asserts. With the maiden flight of Vikram-I just months away, he is gearing up to meet this demand head-on.

Their vehicles are designed for global markets, addressing the satellite launch bottlenecks faced by operators worldwide. Skyroot's ability to offer on-demand, customizable launch services gives them a competitive edge.

In 2024, he achieved several critical milestones, from pressure-testing carbon composite motors to conducting full-duration tests of their liquid engine, Raman-II. These advancements set the stage for the company's upcoming orbital launch mission.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, especially in space-tech, Chandana offers a dose of inspiration: "Think big and go boldly where you envision to. Just as a rocket needs sufficient thrust to break Earth's gravity, your entrepreneurial journey requires the thrust of audaciousness and self-belief. Space is hard, so you have to go harder."

With Chandana at the helm, the company is not just reaching for the stars—it's creating the pathways for others to do the same. Entering its commercial phase in 2025, Skyroot's emphasis on cost-efficient technologies like 3D-printing and optimized designs ensures a sustainable path to profitability as well.

From its modest beginnings to becoming a global contender in space-tech, Skyroot Aerospace is proving that audacity, coupled with innovation and relentless effort can redefine industries.

Factsheet:

Age as on February 1, 2025: 34

No. of co-founders: Two (Pawan Kumar Chandana & Naga Bharath Daka)

Number of employees: 350+

Year of inception of the company: 2018

External Investors: Major Investors: GIC, Temasek, Meraki Labs (Mukesh Bansal), Founders of Greenko Group, Solar Group, Sherpalo Ventures, Worldquant Ventures, AUM Ventures, and Graph Ventures.