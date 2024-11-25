In 2016, with just 20 cows and a dream of creating something better, Sid's Farm was born—a direct-to-consumer (D2C) dairy brand driven by a passion for quality

In a country home to the world's largest dairy development programme, milk is not just a product; it's an indispensable part of our lives. While milk's importance stays rooted, the industry has its fair share of concerns, such as low productivity, production inefficiency, safety, and quality issues. And it was during his stint in the US that Dr. Kishore Indukuri identified the gap for high-quality, ethically sourced products, "I felt inspired to make a difference."

In 2016, with just 20 cows and a dream of creating something better, Sid's Farm was born—a direct-to-consumer (D2C) dairy brand driven by a passion for quality. However, the Series A funded start-up had its fair share of hiccups. "It wasn't easy; navigating challenges in funding, building a team, and adhering to regulations was tough. But our passion for providing wholesome, natural milk kept us going," said Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder & CEO, Sid's Farm.

For Indukuri, it's not just about prioritising the well-being of the consumers but also of the cows, "At Sid's Farm, we believe that happy cows produce the best milk." The cows live in stress-free environments and are fed natural, nutritious fodder. The start-up rigorously tests every 40 L can of milk before accepting it fit for consumer consumption. "It may sound hard to believe, but we conduct more than 10,000 tests in total every day. We feel this aggression with which we test our milk also ensures that our customers' trust in us remains unwavering daily," he shares.

For him, building a loyal customer base in a competitive market requires a multi-pronged approach. To reduce the cost of acquisition, they're focused on organic growth through word-ofmouth and strategic partnerships. To reach a wider audience, they've partnered with e-commerce and q-commerce platforms. "However, our heart lies in our D2C channel, which accounts for a significant portion of our sales," he stated.

Going ahead, Sid's Farm aims to expand its reach to more cities, apart from reaching more households in Hyderabad and Bangalore. "We're excited to introduce new dairy products, such as flavoured yoghurt and milk, to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Our goal is to become a household name, known for our commitment to quality, sustainability, and ethical practices," he concluded.

Factsheet:

• Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Sid's Farm App

• Turnover for FY 2023-24: INR 125 Cr

• Split between offline and online sales: Online sales are over 80% of total sales

• Year of Inception: 2016

• Team size: 500+ employees and 600+ delivery partners