Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

The Cow-loving Milkman: Dr. Kishore Indukuri of Sid's Farm In 2016, with just 20 cows and a dream of creating something better, Sid's Farm was born—a direct-to-consumer (D2C) dairy brand driven by a passion for quality

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder & CEO, Sid’s Farm

In a country home to the world's largest dairy development programme, milk is not just a product; it's an indispensable part of our lives. While milk's importance stays rooted, the industry has its fair share of concerns, such as low productivity, production inefficiency, safety, and quality issues. And it was during his stint in the US that Dr. Kishore Indukuri identified the gap for high-quality, ethically sourced products, "I felt inspired to make a difference."

In 2016, with just 20 cows and a dream of creating something better, Sid's Farm was born—a direct-to-consumer (D2C) dairy brand driven by a passion for quality. However, the Series A funded start-up had its fair share of hiccups. "It wasn't easy; navigating challenges in funding, building a team, and adhering to regulations was tough. But our passion for providing wholesome, natural milk kept us going," said Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder & CEO, Sid's Farm.

For Indukuri, it's not just about prioritising the well-being of the consumers but also of the cows, "At Sid's Farm, we believe that happy cows produce the best milk." The cows live in stress-free environments and are fed natural, nutritious fodder. The start-up rigorously tests every 40 L can of milk before accepting it fit for consumer consumption. "It may sound hard to believe, but we conduct more than 10,000 tests in total every day. We feel this aggression with which we test our milk also ensures that our customers' trust in us remains unwavering daily," he shares.

For him, building a loyal customer base in a competitive market requires a multi-pronged approach. To reduce the cost of acquisition, they're focused on organic growth through word-ofmouth and strategic partnerships. To reach a wider audience, they've partnered with e-commerce and q-commerce platforms. "However, our heart lies in our D2C channel, which accounts for a significant portion of our sales," he stated.

Going ahead, Sid's Farm aims to expand its reach to more cities, apart from reaching more households in Hyderabad and Bangalore. "We're excited to introduce new dairy products, such as flavoured yoghurt and milk, to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Our goal is to become a household name, known for our commitment to quality, sustainability, and ethical practices," he concluded.

Factsheet:

• Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Sid's Farm App

• Turnover for FY 2023-24: INR 125 Cr

• Split between offline and online sales: Online sales are over 80% of total sales

• Year of Inception: 2016

• Team size: 500+ employees and 600+ delivery partners

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
News and Trends

Fireside Ventures Leads Funding Round for Beyond Appliances

The round saw participation from Dharana Capital and notable angel investors including Shezan Bhojani (founder, Design Cafe), Saurabh Jain and Ramakant Sharma (co-founders, Livspace), and Chandru Kalro (former CEO, TTK Prestige)

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Making a Change

The App That Makes You Think Like a CEO

Even Mark Cuban is on Headway—try it with our unbeatable price.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Data & Recovery

Not Backing up Your Phone? This is Why You Need to Start.

Skip the iCloud fees with this lifetime iOS backup tool.

By Entrepreneur Store