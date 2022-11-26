The Growth Driver

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether it's the pandemic, the geopolitical tensions or retail inflation, the world is going through a lot of turbulence and no business is immune.

Company

With the changing world there has been a shift in consumer behavior. As customer demands are changing, businesses are changing too. "As we create a new and better IKEA that is equipped for the future, we are focusing on competence and new capabilities and investing in digitalization. India remains one of the important growth markets for the Ingka group," said Susanne Pulverer, CEO and CSO, IKEA India.

She has been with IKEA for over 25 years in 10 different roles. "My aim has always been to holistically lead the organization to create a better future and opportunity for customers, our co-workers and society."

IKEA believes that equality, diversity and inclusion should be reflected across all levels. As a matter of fact, today more than 60 per cent of its senior leaders and close to 48 per cent of its co-workers across all units are women.

In India, IKEA continues its expansion journey with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India to shop both online and in stores. Its services are available through online platforms in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.

Driving growth for an international brand requires strong leadership qualities. "My style is inclusive and focused on leading with example as it is one important IKEA value. Diverse teams perform best towards achieving business goals."

Self love , a healthy lifestyle coupled with daily exercise, nutritious food and quality sleep is her mantra for boosting productivity. "Also, to find some time for calmness, I rely on meditation through yoga and also find time to reflect. I normally find what is more important to focus on, because every day is about prioritizing. It is also important to find time to communicate with people around you to get inputs," she added.

Like any purpose-driven organization, the company is a people-focused workforce. As a leader for the Indian market, the CEO focuses on creating value in four dimensions- for the customers, for co-workers, partners, society, for the planet and for the company. "This will contribute to creating a more equal, sustainable and cohesive world. Unquestionably, developing a work culture that co-workers enjoy depends heavily on empowering individuals. One of the ways we ensure agility from our organization is by providing flexibility at work. We have approximately 25 per cent part-time assignments-based roles in stores today with an ambition to be 30 per cent and more of IKEA's India workforce."

A city center store was launched in Mumbai in Dec 2021 and the first mall store in the country opened at RCity mall in July 2022. Along with IKEA Retail, IKEA Purchasing, IKEA Foundation, Ingka Investments, Ingka Centres, Global Business Operations (GBO) and other entities, the company is investing in India to create an even bigger impact as ONE IKEA. "IKEA remains invested and committed to India. IKEA has been sourcing from India for close to 40 years working with around 65 suppliers, 48,000 direct employees and 500,000 people in the supply chain in India producing for IKEA stores worldwide."