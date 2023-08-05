The Munch King From the humble confines of a small home to establishing a strong footprint across 70 countries worldwide, the story of Gopal Snacks revolves around toil, labor, love and the zeal of Bipin Hadvani, founder and managing director

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company

What started with a small team of 3-4 employees has now grown into a family of over 3,100 dedicated individuals who contribute to the growing success of Gopal Snacks. From the humble confines of a small home to establishing a strong footprint across 70 countries worldwide, the story of Gopal Snacks revolves around toil, labor, love and the zeal of an entrepreneur: Bipin Hadvani, founder and managing director.

"My journey building Gopal Snacks began in 1994 with a mereINR 4,200, generously given to me by my late father, Shri Vithhalbhai Hadvani. Entrepreneurship has never been smooth sailing and starting a business with such a limited amount was undeniably daunting, but unwavering determination propelled us forward," said Hadvani.

As word spread about the quality and taste of products, demand began to soar across the city and in neighboring areas. In the fiercely competitive FMCG market, staying ahead of the competition is a constant challenge. In a market where trust and quality are paramount, backward integration empowers one to become the largest and most trusted FMCG brand. "For this you need a strategic approach. The solution lies in executing the idea of backward integration, which has empowered us to have full control over our production and distribution processes. Gopal Snacks takes pride in its in-house manufacturing capabilities, which include producing our own besan (flour), spices, and raw snack pellets. We control every aspect of the namkeen production, from sourcing raw materials to operating our own machinery and maintaining cold storage facilities. This comprehensive in-house integration sets us apart and ensures the consistent quality that our customers have come to expect from us," he added.

The problem is clear: the FMCG market is highly competitive, making it difficult to maximize profits. Many companies struggle to find ways to stay profitable and differentiate themselves from their competitors. "If you don't find a way to address this challenge, your business risks being left behind in the race for success."

Building a foundation from the base location has been a great strategy as it allows to consolidate the position in the home market and leverage the brand reputation to expand into other regions.

The company has implemented innovative technologies and solutions to optimize the supply chain and delivery processes. By using SAP HANA, the company can analyze data in real- time, allowing for faster decision-making and improving operational efficiency. The ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) ensures that each dealer receives a customized order with the freshest product possible, minimizing waste and ensuring customer satisfaction. The sales support solution enables real-time tracking of orders and sales data, allowing the company to make informed decisions and adapt quickly to changing market conditions. The GPS tracking of delivery vehicles also ensures timely and accurate delivery, further improving customer satisfaction.

The company has become synonymous with Gujaratis and has a strong presence not only in Gujarat but also in other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and across India. "The expansion of the Nagpur plant has enabled us to deliver our products to seven additional states. The presence in 9 states and Union territories of India is a testament to our commitment to expanding the business operations and reaching out to customers across different regions. Our products are in demand in 70+ countries, which is a reflection of our ability to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of customers around the world."

Factsheet:

· Year of inception of the company: 1994

· Turnover for FY 2022-23

YEAR

TURNOVER (* IN CR.)

2020-21

1129

2021-22

1356

2022-23

1401

No. of employees: 3100 +

Head office location: RAJKOT (GUJARAT)
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Bharat2.0

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Jio 5G Is Ready For Testing, Reliance Tells Government

As per the close sources cited by PTI, in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing

By Teena Jose
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
Technology

4 Simple Ways To Leverage AI Skills For Passive Income From Home

In today's day and age, technology has the potential to generate passive income through Artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has reached unprecedented heights where entrepreneurs are harnessing the capabilities of this tool to create innovative platforms that generate revenue effortlessly.

By Kavya Pillai
Business News

Bill Gates Says Changing This Toxic Habit Helped Him Be More Productive: 'I Need to Try Harder'

Gates chatted candidly about the competition to be the hardest worker.

By Emily Rella
Branding

Beyond Logos and Colors — How to Create a Compelling Brand Identity

Discover the essential elements and proven strategies to build a compelling brand identity that forges lasting connections, inspires loyalty and drives business success in a dynamic and competitive market.

By Danielle Sabrina
Growing a Business

What Tennis, Microsoft and Starting My Own Company Taught Me About the Mind's Role in Achieving Success

In both sports and business, it's not about your position, past wins or how many supporters you have. If you cultivate the right mindset, you'll be prepared for any competition in the world.

By Nihal Advani