What started with a small team of 3-4 employees has now grown into a family of over 3,100 dedicated individuals who contribute to the growing success of Gopal Snacks. From the humble confines of a small home to establishing a strong footprint across 70 countries worldwide, the story of Gopal Snacks revolves around toil, labor, love and the zeal of an entrepreneur: Bipin Hadvani, founder and managing director.

"My journey building Gopal Snacks began in 1994 with a mereINR 4,200, generously given to me by my late father, Shri Vithhalbhai Hadvani. Entrepreneurship has never been smooth sailing and starting a business with such a limited amount was undeniably daunting, but unwavering determination propelled us forward," said Hadvani.

As word spread about the quality and taste of products, demand began to soar across the city and in neighboring areas. In the fiercely competitive FMCG market, staying ahead of the competition is a constant challenge. In a market where trust and quality are paramount, backward integration empowers one to become the largest and most trusted FMCG brand. "For this you need a strategic approach. The solution lies in executing the idea of backward integration, which has empowered us to have full control over our production and distribution processes. Gopal Snacks takes pride in its in-house manufacturing capabilities, which include producing our own besan (flour), spices, and raw snack pellets. We control every aspect of the namkeen production, from sourcing raw materials to operating our own machinery and maintaining cold storage facilities. This comprehensive in-house integration sets us apart and ensures the consistent quality that our customers have come to expect from us," he added.

The problem is clear: the FMCG market is highly competitive, making it difficult to maximize profits. Many companies struggle to find ways to stay profitable and differentiate themselves from their competitors. "If you don't find a way to address this challenge, your business risks being left behind in the race for success."

Building a foundation from the base location has been a great strategy as it allows to consolidate the position in the home market and leverage the brand reputation to expand into other regions.

The company has implemented innovative technologies and solutions to optimize the supply chain and delivery processes. By using SAP HANA, the company can analyze data in real- time, allowing for faster decision-making and improving operational efficiency. The ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) ensures that each dealer receives a customized order with the freshest product possible, minimizing waste and ensuring customer satisfaction. The sales support solution enables real-time tracking of orders and sales data, allowing the company to make informed decisions and adapt quickly to changing market conditions. The GPS tracking of delivery vehicles also ensures timely and accurate delivery, further improving customer satisfaction.

The company has become synonymous with Gujaratis and has a strong presence not only in Gujarat but also in other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and across India. "The expansion of the Nagpur plant has enabled us to deliver our products to seven additional states. The presence in 9 states and Union territories of India is a testament to our commitment to expanding the business operations and reaching out to customers across different regions. Our products are in demand in 70+ countries, which is a reflection of our ability to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of customers around the world."

Factsheet:

· Year of inception of the company: 1994

· Turnover for FY 2022-23

YEAR TURNOVER (* IN CR.) 2020-21 1129 2021-22 1356 2022-23 1401

No. of employees: 3100 +

Head office location: RAJKOT (GUJARAT)