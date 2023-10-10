Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Imagine, your dad appeared on Times Square! For Anant Nahata, Managing Director (MD), Exicom, this was one of his eureka moments. Anant Nahata is the son of Telecom Man of the Millennium: Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL. "My father started from scratch, and now HFCL is a big success story. This taught me the value of perseverance and instilled a strong work ethic in me. Observing the challenges and triumphs of the business world during my formative years laid the foundation for my own entrepreneurial journey. Those early days, with their ups and downs, showed me that no challenge is too big if you're willing to keep going. Entrepreneurship is taking a dream and converting it into something real, and that's a lesson I carry with me," said Anant Nahata.

Exicom operates in three key business areas: telecom, storage and green mobility. Growing up in a family business environment exposes an individual to the intricacies of entrepreneurship from an early age. The desire to create something innovative and impactful drove Anant to embark on his own entrepreneurial venture, "While working in New York at Credit Suisse, I gained valuable insights into business and finance. The thrill of pioneering a new concept and addressing the evolving needs of young consumers fuelled my drive to create my own path in the business world. This determination led to the birth of KOOVS.Com. The success of this venture deepened my passion for technology and my commitment to driving industry transformation," he added.

Business is all about identifying a problem and solving it in the most innovative way. With India stepping in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, there was a need for charging infrastructure, recognizing this challenge, Exicom stepped forward. "Our mission at Exicom is to redefine this landscape, revolutionizing EV charging to be faster, more effective, and incredibly convenient. Our critical power division is not only ensuring the continuous operation of thousands of telecom towers but also guiding them toward becoming DG-free, thus reducing harmful emissions in both residential and commercial areas." As of today Exicom has supplied 50K-plus chargers across people's homes, CPO's and heavy duty charging infrastructure and has considerable market share in India.

Around 2014, Exicom was working on how best to solve the problem of high energy opex for teleco's and it introduced Li-ion batteries and hybrid power systems for telecom. "This helped us grow our business four times over five years."

While his dad's legacy has been instrumental in shaping his approach to business, he brings his own perspective and strategies to the table. "I mix old-school values with a modern twist. My dad's motto is hard work, honesty, and innovation, and I've blended that with agility, transparency, and customer centricity. It's like combining the best of both worlds – tradition and forward thinking. I also believe that to be successful at work you need to be successful in all areas of life, so, I dedicate the required time for health & well being, family, hobbies and having fun," quips Nahata.

With India's EV adoption predicted to grow exponentially, aiming for 10 million EVs sold annually by 2030, Exicom aims to play a pivotal role in this growth story by providing consumers the confidence and convenience they need for hassle-free charging. "As the electric mobility and clean energy sectors continue to evolve, we are actively exploring collaborations with startups that align with our vision. These partnerships can enhance our offerings, accelerate R&D, and drive market adoption. We are strategically assessing opportunities in the startup ecosystem to strengthen our position in the 21st-century business landscape."

Factsheet:

· Age- 39

· Current turnover- INR 750 Cr

· Number of employees- 1500-2000