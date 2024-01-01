Tomorrow Inc
The Murugappa Scion: Subbu Venkatachalam
The Murugappa group is over 120 years old and exists through five generations. This deep-rooted history and the current capabilities built within the group was an incredible platform for Subbu to learn and further develop his skills.
The Technocrat: Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom
Observing the challenges and triumphs of the business world during my formative years laid the foundation for my own entrepreneurial journey, says Anant Nahata, MD, Exicom
Creating the Buzz In e-commerce: Amudha Ranganathan, director e-comm and special projects, CavinKare India
The company, while expanding into personal care, also diversified into food, beverages, dairy, and snacks categories, both in domestic and international markets
Breaking Barriers: Priti A Sureka, director, Emami Group
Growing up, Priti idolized her father, RS Agarwal, founder & joint chairman, Emami Group as her role model. From her early days on, she had her goals set, I wanted nothing but to be a part of the conglomerate, she says
The Trinket Charmer
In 2009, at the age of 25, Joita joined the family jewellery business and is now the Director and Head of Design and Marketing at Senco Gold and Diamonds. It's a bit daunting and terrifying, to join a family business and lead it, but Sen was determined to take the legacy ahead.
Writing Her Own Destiny
Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments is working to transition from a family-managed business to a professionally managed company
The Metal Man
Naivedya Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Runaya aims to leverage technology and sustainability to create a positive impact on the world
The Realty Brothers
The Ajmera brothers want to bridge the generation gap to ensure the company is growing in all dimensions and evolving with time
The Sound Crafter: Girish Taurani
Girish believes the rich catalogue they have is a pot of gold, and they have only scratched the surface. He is primarily focused on maximizing Tips Industries' growth as a publicly listed company.
The Trailblazer in Healthcare: Alisha Moopen
The inauguration of the 101- bed Aster Hospital in Sharjah in October 2022 marked a significant milestone. Aster Pharmacy is also rapidly expanding its presence in India and the Middle East, with our network crossing 250 outlets in India.
The Chocolate Queen: Vasudha Munjal Dinodia
Choko La recently launched into the FMCG sector with a new line of chocolate drinks in a can that is available with online and offline aggregators. Further they are eyeing international expansion.
The Brown Girl: Masaba Gupta
Masaba and her eponymous beauty brand, LoveChild changed the beauty game over the last year by creating some of the absolute brown girl friendly beauty products.
The ESG Trailblazer
Vedanta is on a transformative journey to emerge as an industry leader in ESG, with focused action plans on decarbonization, water positivity, workplace safety, community welfare and workforce diversity, says, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson, Hindustan Zinc and non-executive director at Vedanta
A Business Metamorphoser
What drew Arpit Agrawal to the world of business was not just the allure of profits, but the promise of transformation. Some of his bold moves at the company included the strategic foray into newer verticals, namely Health & Wellness, Beauty, and Vocational Training Services.
Brothers of True Beauty
Nitin Passi, CMD, Lotus Herbals & Dipin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals