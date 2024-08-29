One of my boldest moves was revitalizing a 174-year-old brand - Christy, making it more relevant to younger customers and transforming the entire experience to be digital-first, says Vanshika Goenka, CEO, Christy Welspun.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For any sports buff, Wimbledon is an emotion. It is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and arguably the most famous. An association with this championship is an exhilaration! Ever imagined leading it? That's what Welspun, the home textile major, has been doing from 2006 after it acquired Christy, the official towel manufacturer and supplier for Wimbledon since 1988.

Presently, Vanshika Goenka is armed with the responsibility of taking ahead the legacy. "One of my boldest moves was revitalizing a 174-year-old brand - Christy, making it more relevant to younger customers and transforming the entire experience to be digital-first," said Goenka, CEO, Christy Welspun.

For Goenka, the dinner table conversations between her mother (Dipali Goenka) and father (B K Goenka), were epochal. "These conversations exposed me to concepts such as people management and the difficulties of starting a business. I value being privy to these discussions early on, as my mom and dad were always open about the challenges and opportunities they faced at work."

Being brought up in a business environment naturally shaped her inclination towards entrepreneurship, "Having observed both my parents working from a young age, it was a natural choice for me. I love building businesses and bringing ideas to life. I enjoy collaborating with team members, solving everyday challenges, and learning something new daily."

When asked about the challenges of introducing changes in legacy businesses, she said, "Introducing changes in any business can be challenging initially. Building trust in an organization requires time and effort, regardless of hierarchy. My parents have been extremely supportive, helping me with the direction of focus areas while giving me complete autonomy. With this freedom comes responsibility, as I oversee the P&L and am accountable through quarterly reviews and board meetings."

She constantly reflects on her skills and leverages her strengths to contribute to the family inheritance, while staying true to the values. "Additionally, I maintain a growth mindset, learning from each experience and mistake. Building a legacy involves not only preserving the past but also shaping the future."

Welspun is primarily Business to business(B2B) and Goenka is currently focusing on expanding the branded and consumer businesses globally. The group invests in startups that are revolutionizing the tech or textile spaces, "We are always exploring innovative methods and business models to identify and synergize with our current and future business plans."