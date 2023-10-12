The Murugappa group is over 120 years old and exists through five generations. This deep-rooted history and the current capabilities built within the group was an incredible platform for Subbu to learn and further develop his skills.

Sharing his early memories, Subbu Venkatachalam, Head of Marketing, Carborundum Universal LTD says, "I remember as a child visiting the 'Parrys' chocolate factory and tea estates. This was not exposure to the business directly, but it gave me a sense of what we do as a family. The manner in which a production line moved in perfect harmony was remarkable and very memorable to witness at a young age."

The Murugappa group is over 120 years old and exists through five generations. This deep-rooted history and the current capabilities built within the group was an incredible platform for Subbu to learn and further develop his skills. Growing up, he developed a strong appreciation for its legacy, values, and the impact it has on the community. It's been a little over a year and half since he joined CUMI, one of the engineering verticals of the group. After his graduation, Subbu worked with Royal Enfield for the last 10 years in various positions. He believes working outside the family business has led him to his current role.

Subbu believes if you can effectively showcase why something needs to change, what is that change and how exactly to do it, then resistance is minimised.

FACTSHEET

Age: 33

Current turnover: Carborundum Universal Ltd's (CUMI) is expected to post consolidated sales of 4,500- 4,600 crore for FY23

Number of employees: 5,500