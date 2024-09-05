Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Akarsh Hebbar: The Change Maker Introducing changes in an established setup can be challenging, but it's through challenges that leaders find strength and unity, said Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display; MD, AvanStrate Inc

By Shrabona Ghosh

Leading a family business is like navigating a treasured ship – you have a deep respect for its history and the course it has charted, but the winds of change are undeniable. As the captain, you must harness these winds, steering the ship with a blend of tradition and innovation, ensuring it not only stays afloat but thrives in uncharted waters, said Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display; MD, AvanStrate Inc.

Taking the legacy ahead in the Vedanta Group, Hebbar embraces a transformative approach, seamlessly integrating values with contemporary strategies. He is not afraid to explore new frontiers and seize emerging opportunities. A key aspect of this transformation is the company's commitment to digital innovation. "By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we're redefining our operations and enhancing our efficiency, paving the way for sustainable growth and resilience. This technological evolution starts from the top, with our leadership fostering an empowering attitude to keep pace with the global technological revolution," Hebbar explained.

Introducing changes in an established setup can be challenging, but it's through challenges that leaders find strength and unity. By fostering a culture of adaptability and resilience, "We're not just preparing for the future; we're actively shaping it. The diverse perspectives and entrepreneurial spirit of the new generation empower businesses to drive growth, diversify portfolio, and remain agile in the face of market shifts."

As part of diversifying the group's portfolio, Hebbar is engaging with the startup ecosystem, through Vedanta Spark program. "With this, we not only foster innovation but also create a platform for the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive meaningful change. The startup world is a wellspring of fresh ideas and agile approaches, and programs like Vedanta Spark bridges the gap between the innovative spirit of startups and the expansive reach and resources of established businesses," he said.

From the boardroom to the ground level, the group is instilling a culture of agility and technological adaptability, which is particularly crucial in critical sectors such as mining, metals, and energy, the core focus areas of the group.
