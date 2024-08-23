When one of the most impressive business men, Kishore Biyani who was behind the sensational Big Bazaar project has his nephew Vivek Biyani presently introduce a similar market changing experiential store called Broadway, the fiscal world stops to listen.

One of the most well-known businessmen in the world is Kishore Biyani. He had faced competition from the Ambanis and Birlas through his company, Future Group. Known as "India's Modern Retail King," Kishore Biyani has experienced significant losses in recent years, which have led to the company's insolvency in November 2023.

Big Bazaar, which Kishore Biyani founded in 2001, grew to become one of the biggest hypermarket chains in India. Big Bazaar quickly gained popularity and was considered a "must-have" feature in many malls across the nation. Because to the enthusiasm surrounding its sales and extensive product selection, Big Bazaar became well-known across the country. A-listed celebrities like Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been Big Bazaar's brand ambassadors in the years that have passed.

His nephew Vivek Biyani, who followed in his father and uncle's footsteps, joined the family business in 2007 prior to the Future Group's success. Before then, he completed his studies at the University of Michigan and worked as an analyst at Michigan Interactive Investments, among other leadership roles. Vivek oversees the Future Group's most recent venture, Home Town, the home renovation and building retail chain, and had a key role in founding the home solutions division.

'Broadway', Vivek Biyani's Latest venture, contrary to the popular theatrical stage, is intended to function as an immersive retail space, enabling customers to engage with businesses through a variety of encounters. It is based on a content to commerce model. The 30,000–45,000 square foot storefronts will accommodate live events, feature content studios, and a section where shoppers can customize their purchases.

The Broadway stores will include a variety of new age brands in categories such as fashion, beauty and personal care (BPC), and health and wellness, with an emphasis on appealing to the younger demographic that thrives on the internet. The attention span of this age is between 15 and 20 seconds. Broadway is a physical representation of a social marketplace. It ought to be a hangout for this generation, according to Biyani.

Talking about how he plans on integrating the business into the lives of the newer generation Biyani shared, "I think you have to be where consumers are, and you have to build the right kind of engagement models, right content that they can consume. So I think it will be all of the other. I think we're going to kind of talk to consumers who are playing more consumption cases. Consumers, through their social media, handles consumers by integrating the content that they consume. And whether it's outdoor launch videos, I think you have to be everywhere to take your story of Broadway and why consumers should participate. I think once we are able to get a consumer to experience it, obviously we are hoping that that's something that becomes part of their everyday choices."

In August, the first store will open in Delhi, and in September and March of 2025, respectively, debuts are planned for Hyderabad and Mumbai. For his latest project, Biyani has teamed up with actor-turned-entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, angel investor-turned-entrepreneur Apurva Salarpuria, and MD & CEO of Anarock Retail Anuj Kejriwal. Broadway intends to increase its presence over time in the top ten cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Biyani said without disclosing the amount of investments that have gone into building this venture,"We are well funded for this financial year." According to Biyani, "Broadway has signed 110 labels for the Delhi shop, and up to 125 brands are anticipated. Brands will be able to choose shorter partnership terms, ranging from three to six months. We are going to concentrate on the factor of freshness. Retail needs to be reimagined, in our opinion," he stated.

The Broadway store will be located next to Foodstories, the retail business owned by Avni and Ashni Biyani Jhunjhunwala, the daughters of Kishore Biyani, in Delhi's Ambience Mall.